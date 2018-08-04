Daily Fail: Daily Mail's thirsty sensationalist headline gets basic furry fact wrong

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Harbour City Furcon, based out of Sydney, Australia is a healthy yet small furry gathering of 300 people. However, despite the smaller size, over the weekend of its operation it created quite a media stir. One article by the Daily Mail’s Holly Hales shows a quite embarrassing blunder in its haste to attract an audience utilizing a hyper-sexualized headline. In the midst of orgy allegations, they destroyed any credibility of expertise on the matter being discussed by stating that the Sydney furry convention was the largest gathering of the fandom down under.

Innocent cosplayers who love dressing up as animals or deviant sex cult? 'Furries' in colourful costumes defend their pastime while gathering at Harbour City Fur Con Furry fanatics have descended on Sydney as part of the fan culture's largest annual gathering down under

The Harbour City Fur Con convention sees people splash thousands on cartoon-inspired animal suits

However, the fandom has often drawn criticism for its sexual component which includes allegations of orgies [Warning, link goes to source for documentation/evidence purposes, do not click if you do not wish to support this behavior via viewership.]

For those furries wishing to visit the outback, it is important to note that this bullet point is factually incorrect by a factor of a hundred percent. In 2018, the Harbour City convention had sold out at its attendance cap of 300. Meanwhile, the Gold Coast, which is a 9 hour drive north of Sydney, holds the furry convention Furry DownUnder (shorted as FurDU) in the springtime. The attendance for this convention in 2018 was double that of the Syndey gathering this year at 600 attendees.

In addition to this, Gold Coast hosts a second furry convention in the fall called “NeonFur” making it one of the few cities in the world to host multiple furry conventions in a year. The attendance for NeonFur in 2017 was 162. Therefore if you’re a furry looking to move into Australia, proximity to this Northeastern coastal city would be at a premium.

The error has not yet been redacted by the UK-based paper, or their Australian correspondent. However, it can be discerned that if they can’t get basic facts right, it certainly makes their sensationalist claims hold far less water. Perhaps instead of worrying about what private citizens are doing in their bedrooms, the press should be more worried about if their own peers are shagging over their consumers by giving them inaccurate information.