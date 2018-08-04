Daily Fail: Daily Mail's thirsty sensationalist headline gets basic furry fact wrong
Harbour City Furcon, based out of Sydney, Australia is a healthy yet small furry gathering of 300 people. However, despite the smaller size, over the weekend of its operation it created quite a media stir. One article by the Daily Mail’s Holly Hales shows a quite embarrassing blunder in its haste to attract an audience utilizing a hyper-sexualized headline. In the midst of orgy allegations, they destroyed any credibility of expertise on the matter being discussed by stating that the Sydney furry convention was the largest gathering of the fandom down under.
Innocent cosplayers who love dressing up as animals or deviant sex cult? 'Furries' in colourful costumes defend their pastime while gathering at Harbour City Fur Con
- Furry fanatics have descended on Sydney as part of the fan culture's largest annual gathering down under
- The Harbour City Fur Con convention sees people splash thousands on cartoon-inspired animal suits
- However, the fandom has often drawn criticism for its sexual component which includes allegations of orgies
[Warning, link goes to source for documentation/evidence purposes, do not click if you do not wish to support this behavior via viewership.]
For those furries wishing to visit the outback, it is important to note that this bullet point is factually incorrect by a factor of a hundred percent. In 2018, the Harbour City convention had sold out at its attendance cap of 300. Meanwhile, the Gold Coast, which is a 9 hour drive north of Sydney, holds the furry convention Furry DownUnder (shorted as FurDU) in the springtime. The attendance for this convention in 2018 was double that of the Syndey gathering this year at 600 attendees.
In addition to this, Gold Coast hosts a second furry convention in the fall called “NeonFur” making it one of the few cities in the world to host multiple furry conventions in a year. The attendance for NeonFur in 2017 was 162. Therefore if you’re a furry looking to move into Australia, proximity to this Northeastern coastal city would be at a premium.
The error has not yet been redacted by the UK-based paper, or their Australian correspondent. However, it can be discerned that if they can’t get basic facts right, it certainly makes their sensationalist claims hold far less water. Perhaps instead of worrying about what private citizens are doing in their bedrooms, the press should be more worried about if their own peers are shagging over their consumers by giving them inaccurate information.
About the authorSonious (Tantroo McNally) — read stories — contact (login required)
a Kangaroo from Syracroose, NY, interested in video games, current events, politics, philosophy and writing
Comments
Fuck The Daily Mail.
The third bullet point is totally correct, though; their have been allegations of orgies.
I have seen evidence of people trying to start orgies at various furry conventions during my time on sites like PoE/CYD, but it usually ended up not happening or maybe a threesome at most; people just weren't interested (and while some of the "attempts" seemed legit, most were obviously trolling).
The really weird part is even in the "real" cases, they definitely weren't fursuit orgies trying to be started; I mean, honestly, group sex is perhaps the only "fetish" more vanilla than cartoon porn, so honestly if you're going to spend hundreds of dollars to attend a furry convention half way across the world to have sex not in a fursuit, you're doing it wrong.
