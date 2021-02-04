'Done Differently' series to lead with Canberra fursuit-builder
Furries are to be the topic of the first episode of 7NEWS' LIFE: Done Differently, premièring Thursday February 11 on their Spotlight YouTube channel. "Furries Uncovered" involves a visit to Creative Beasts owner Leonardo Balfour, also known as purple-tufted demon Kyah, shown below helping host Ciaran Lyons navigate the streets of Canberra while trying out fursuiting for himself.
A furry is a person who is a fan of animal characters with human characteristics. But it’s a lot more than that. Ciaran meets Leo, who is an out and proud Furry, and is willing to share the truth about the ‘fandom’, as furries call it. Is it just about art and costumes, or is there a more adult side to a life in fur? Ciaran will find out first-hand as he spends the day as a furry in Australia’s capital city.
Other scheduled episodes include visits to a pair of suburban Sydney swingers, a Satanist and corporate accountant, a Buddhist monk, and transgender homeless person Eden.
About the author
a developer, editor and Kai Norn from London, United Kingdom, interested in wikis and computers
Small fuzzy creature who likes cheese & carrots. Founder of WikiFur, lead admin of Inkbunny, and Editor-in-Chief of Flayrah.
As an Australian friend noted, at least it's not too hot for fursuiting this summer; looks like it only hit 24°C on the day of the shoot. I like how the end title card has Majira Strawberry-brand socks, mug and head next to a row of condoms. Hopefully those are for the swingers!
