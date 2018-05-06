2017 Ursa Major Award winners announced at FurDU 2018
The results of the 2017 Ursa Major Awards were presented at an awards ceremony at FurDU 2018 in Surfer’s Paradise, Queensland on Saturday May 5 at 6 PM AEST [UTC+10].
Winners were selected by the public from nominations made earlier in the year. Each voter could choose three items in each category, providing three, two and one votes.
The winners and runners-up (in descending preference) are…
Best Motion Picture
Live-action or animated feature-length movies.
- Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 (Directed by James Gunn; May 5)
- My Little Pony: The Movie (Directed by Jayson Thiessen; October 6)
- Rock Dog (Directed by Ash Brannon; February 24)
- Ferdinand (Directed by Carlos Saldanha; December 15)
- War for the Planet of the Apes (Directed by Matt Reeves; July 14)
Best Dramatic Series or Short Work
TV series or one-shots, advertisements or short videos.
- Duck Tales [2017 reboot] (Directed by John Aoshima, Dana Terrace; Season 1, August 12 to December 2)
- My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic (Directed by Jim Miller, Tim Stuby, Denny Lu, Mike Myhre; Season 7, episodes 1 to 26)
- OK KO! Let's Be Heroes (Directed by Hwang Ki-hoo, Chang-woo Shin, Sunjae Lee, Byungjae Oh, Eunyung Byun, Sunhung Kim; S. 1, Ep. 1–42)
- Here's the Plan (Directed by Mascot Fur Life (Directed by Jens Wernstedt; December 23)
- Doodle Toons (Directed by Jack C; Pilot episode to "Deleted Scene: Fast Food Follies")
- Kouka and Bibi (by Dan Variano; January 8)
Best Novel
Written works of 40,000 words or more. Serialized novels qualify only for the year that the final chapter is published.
- The Wayward Astronomer, by Geoffrey Thomas (Corvus Publishing; May 9)
- Always Gray in Winter, by Mark J. Engels (Thurston Howl Publications; August 10)
- Otters in Space III: Octopus Ascending, by Mary E. Lowd (FurPlanet Productions; June 30)
- Kismet, by Watts Martin (Argyll Productions, FurPlanet Productions; January 12)
- Black Friday, by Jan Stryvant (CreateSpace; September 8)
Best Short Fiction
Stories less than 40,000 words, poetry, and other short written works.
- "Lieutenant Kruger and the Mistress Jade Trophy Game", by Kathy Garrison Kellogg (in The Cross Time Cafe; October 5)
- "Behesht", by Dwale (in ROAR volume 8; June 30)
- "Beyond the Great Divide", by S.H. Mansouri (in Cirsova Heroic Fantasy & Science Fiction Magazine #5; Spring 2017)
- "The Moon Like an Unhatched Egg", by Mary E. Lowd (in Symbol of a Nation; June 30)
- "Rickety V", by Rechan (in Intimate Little Secrets; March 24)
Best Other Literary Work
Story collections, comic collections, graphic novels, and serialized online stories.
- Dogs of War, edited by Fred Patten (anthology; FurPlanet Productions; January 12)
- ROAR volume 8, edited by Mary E. Lowd (anthology; Bad Dog Books; June 30)
- Arcana: A Tarot Anthology, edited by Madison Scott-Clary (anthology; Thurston Howl Publications; November 9)
- Intimate Little Secrets, by Rechan (collection; FurPlanet Productions; March 24)
- Symbol of a Nation, edited by Fred Patten (anthology; Goal Publications; June 30)
Best Non-Fiction Work
Includes art books, documentaries, opinion pieces, and news articles.
- Furry Nation, by Joe Strike (Cleis Press; October 10 - Flayrah review)
- Furries Among Us 2; More Essays On Furries By Furries, edited by Thurston Howl (Thurston Howl Productions; August 18)
- Furry Fandom Conventions, 1989-2015, by Fred Patten (McFarland & Co.; January 3 - Flayrah reviews: Joe Strike, Huskyteer)
- 3 Ursa Major-ly Painful Victories, by Rooview (on YouTube; April 23)
- The Shocking Furry Fandom Conversation. Yes, Really! (on YouTube, featuring Stefan Molyneux; October 16)
Best Graphic Story
Includes comic books, and serialized online stories.
- DreamKeepers, by David & Liz Lillie (Internet; January 2 [#340] to December 18 [#385])
- Lackadaisy, by Tracy J. Butler (Internet; Lackadaisy Gimmickry to Lackadaisy Deliria)
- TwoKinds, by Tom Fischbach (Internet; January 5 to December 28)
- A&H Club, by Rick Griffin (Internet; January 7 to November 25)
- Endtown, by Aaron Neathery (Internet; January 2 to December 25)
Best Comic Strip
Newspaper-style strips, including those with ongoing arcs.
- Housepets!, by Rick Griffin (Internet; January 2 to December 29)
- DreamKeepers Prelude, by David & Liz Lillie (Internet; January 6 [#350] to December 28 [#393])
- Freefall, by Mark Stanley (Internet; January 2 to December 29)
- Carry On, by Kathy Garrison Kellogg (Internet; January 1 to December 29)
- Doc Rat, by Jenner (Internet; January 4 to December 29)
Best Magazine
Edited collections of creative and/or informational works by various people, professional or amateur, published in print or online in written, pictorial or audio-visual form.
- Dogpatch Press, ed. by Patch Packrat (Internet; January 5 to December 25)
- Flayrah, edited by GreenReaper, Sonious, and Dronon (Internet; January 1 to December 30)
- InFurNation, ed. by Rod O'Riley (Internet; January 1 to December 31)
- FurryFandom.es, edited by Mike Retriever (Internet; February 19 to October 9)
- Typewriter Emergencies: A Journal of Furry Lit, edited by Weasel (Weasel Press; May)
Best Published Illustration
Illustrations for books, magazines, convention program books, cover art for such, coffee-table portfolios.
- David Lillie, cover for The Wayward Astronomer, by Geoffrey Thomas (Corvus Publishing; May 9)
- Bone, cover for Always Gray in Winter by Mark J. Engels (Thurston Howl Publications; August 10)
- Teagan Gavet, cover for Dogs of War, edited by Fred Patten (FurPlanet Productions; January 12)
- Teagan Gavet, cover for ROAR vol. 8, edited by Mary E. Lowd (Bad Dog Books; June 30)
- Baron Engel, Prepare to Engage the Enemy, cover for A Different Perspective by Bernard Doove (June 8)
- Idess, cover for Otters in Space III: Octopus Ascending, by Mary E. Lowd (FurPlanet Productions,; June 30)
- Ashley Foy, "Valentine's Gifts" (February 14)
Best Game
Computer or console games, role-playing games, board games.
- Night in the Woods (Developer: Infinite Fall, Publisher: Finji; February 21)
- Cuphead (Developer and Publisher: StudioMDHR Entertainment; September 29)
- Star Fox 2 (Developer: Nintendo and Argonaut Games, Publisher: Nintendo; September 29)
- Sonic Mania (Developer: PagodaWest Games and Headcannon, Publisher: Sega; August 15)
- Yooka-Laylee (Developers: Playtonic Games; April 11)
Best Website
Online collections of art, stories, and other creative and/or informational works. Includes galleries, story archives, directories, blogs, and personal sites.
- Inkbunny (furry art community)
- e621.net (art, discussions, etc.)
- WikiFur (furry fandom encyclopedia)
- Furry Writers' Guild (Supporting, informing, elevating, and promoting quality anthropomorphic fiction and its creators)
- The Cross Time Cafe (forum for comic discussions, including many on the Recommended List)
Congratulations to all the winners and nominees - as well as those who took the time to nominate and vote!
Those who have something to recommend for this year are welcome to submit entries to the 2018 Recommended Anthropomorphics List.
Such submissions are especially important for 2018's new category, Best Fursuit, as only those previously suggested to this list will be eligible for nomination in the next year's Awards. This award will be credited to the maker; performances are considered separately under Best Short Work.
The Ursa Major Awards are supported by fans; its organizers are seeking funding to upgrade its trophies and cover its running costs.
As of publication this year's GoFundMe campaign has raised $1,028 of its $1,100 goal. Donations are also accepted via PayPal.
That nonfiction category got interesting! (I was happy to have a piece in the #2.) Congrats Joe Strike for well earned recognition.
Also the Best Dramatic Series or Short had a mainstream production made by furries, a cool story behind the scenes.
That's OK KO!, right? Has that vibe. Don't know if their creators had any involvement in the fandom, but I thought Here's the Plan and Kouka and Bibi had their charms, though I can see why the latter isn't to everyone's taste; it feels like it's from a bygone era. His recent work is pretty cheesy, too!
wow, inkbunny with all the cub and disgusting art won? that's a travesty.
Congrats to dogpress though!
Of those nominated I think the non-fiction section was in the proper order.
I'm surprised e621 didn't get the website one.
Other than that, no big surprises.
Unlike last year, it seems e621 didn't notice the nomination or see fit to get out the vote.
Inkbunny did, albeit to a de minimis level - one tweet, one FB post, and one day of site banner promotion.
The result: e6's vote halved, and IB won. If you want to win, you have to act like you want to win, at least a little.
Oh, and ALAA put e621.com on the voting form, rather than e621.net. That probably didn't help…
Still, I doubt many would've voted first or second preference for a site they don't already know.
This was Inkbunny's fifth nomination, and it's been growing all this time, so it shouldn't be a huge surprise that it won eventually.
Well, for that category, anyway ...
Meanwhile, I'm gonna go @ James Gunn that he's just won his second Ursa Major because he's apparently unaware if his Twitter account is anything to go by.
Or in the Non-Fiction catagory where I told my base not to vote for me since compared to the other furry works there, it wasn't up to par and took far less efforts.
Yeah, there's a reason I didn't take the time to dig up pictures of Rocket Raccoon or Scrooge McDuck while editing.
To be fair, I think if James Gunn knew, he'd get a kick out of it (if you ever listened to one of his movie commentaries, I mean, he can't not be aware of furry; just hearing him answer, correctly, Hack/Slash to a facetious question from his producer on the Super commentary was better than the movie ... which is probably my least favorite of his, admittedly); I believe Fred has said they do try to contact them, but the guy's kind of one of the executive producers on a little movie that recently hit theaters, and he's probably busy promoting that right now. Remember, he wrote an R-rated Scooby-Doo script once (accidentally, but still).
(And, I don't know much about the DuckTales people except they got David Tennant to voice Scrooge McDuck, but that alone is enough evidence to make me think they'd probably get a kick out of this sort of thing, too.)
Oooh, oooh, trivia time!
Five directors have movies that have won the Ursa Major twice (though technically, not all "won" it personally, the award going to the studio early on apparently). Only one has won 3.
Andrew Adamson - Shrek (2001), Shrek 2 2004, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005)
Dean DeBlois - Lilo & Stitch (2002), How to Train Your Dragon (2010)
James Gunn - Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 (2017)
Byron Howard - Bolt (2008), Zootopia (2016)
Chris Sanders - Lilo & Stitch (2002), How to Train Your Dragon 2010
It's just… are we trying to recognize popularity? Or the best independent work within a restricted budget? I get that it's hard to draw the line, and UMA also exists to say "see these things, they're good", but corporate projects are almost always going to be on different levels of recognition and I think that merits separate awards. The only exception which springs to mind is There She Is!!, which was a phenomenon.
If something truly significant came up it could get an ALAA's Choice award, but we haven't seen it recently.
It's more that category; I mean, is there some independent film you feel like we missed? I don't think The Shape of Water needed the help ... and even it had a budget of millions.
Until (or if) the furry fandom ever develops a true independent film circuit that consistently produces anything (never mind quality), well, then you have a valid complaint. Otherwise, I mean, we did nominate Bitter Lake ... and it was, you know, Bitter Lake. And in the categories where you could legitimately see furry/corporate competition, furries are consistently winning. The writing categories are all furry, all the time, the comics are mostly furry, and even the video games have recently shifted towards furries, or at least smaller independents. And, I'm sorry, Fursona getting absolutely thrashed last year by basically a Zootopia coffee book was pretty much THE BEST THING EVER.
What rumors I hear about someone wanting to do another movie is someone wanting to do another FUCKING documentary or some fucking mumble-core crap set at a furry convention. When your cartoon animal fandom can't figure out to even dream about making a cartoon animal movie, I'm not holding my fucking breath.
When somebody who actually has the disposable income and talent to do it and do it well finally figures it out, you know what, it'll probably win the Ursa Major. But, that hasn't happened yet, so at least we're semi-consistently picking out the movies that actually feature anthromporphic animals! You know what, that's progress!
And, in the meantime, recognizing a guy who just got Rocket fucking Raccoon to feature heavily in a movie about Captain America and Iron Man and nobody even questioning his right to be there is okay with me!
Ponies got shut the hell down.
What a surprise, Housepets! won again. I've said it before and I'll say it again, Rick needs to voluntarily withdraw from the nominations for a year or two to give other webcomics a chance. I really respect Kyell Gold for making that call this year.
If you look at the Comic Strip results, it was close; DreamKeepers Prelude actually ended up with more first-preference votes than Housepets! - it just doesn't (yet?) attract such a broad base. The runners-up there also won awards in other categories. It's not the same situation as 2015 or 2016 where Housepets! was leading with ~50-150 first preferences.
I seldom think of Kyell's work, now, and a big part of that is that it's not being put up for the Ursas (although I guess Fred's reviews being on Dogpatch is part of it as well). In fairness, I'm not exactly in the target market for most of it, though I'm sure some readers are. But I don't want to repeat myself. so…
