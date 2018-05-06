2017 Ursa Major Award winners announced at FurDU 2018

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 5 ( 1 vote)

The results of the 2017 Ursa Major Awards were presented at an awards ceremony at FurDU 2018 in Surfer’s Paradise, Queensland on Saturday May 5 at 6 PM AEST [UTC+10].

Winners were selected by the public from nominations made earlier in the year. Each voter could choose three items in each category, providing three, two and one votes.

The winners and runners-up (in descending preference) are…

Best Motion Picture

Live-action or animated feature-length movies.

Best Dramatic Series or Short Work

TV series or one-shots, advertisements or short videos.

Best Novel

Written works of 40,000 words or more. Serialized novels qualify only for the year that the final chapter is published.

Best Short Fiction

Stories less than 40,000 words, poetry, and other short written works.

Best Other Literary Work

Story collections, comic collections, graphic novels, and serialized online stories.

Best Non-Fiction Work

Includes art books, documentaries, opinion pieces, and news articles.

Best Graphic Story

Includes comic books, and serialized online stories.

Best Comic Strip

Newspaper-style strips, including those with ongoing arcs.



Housepets! has had success in previous years

Housepets! , by Rick Griffin (Internet; January 2 to December 29)



(Internet; January 2 to December 29) DreamKeepers Prelude , by David & Liz Lillie (Internet; January 6 [#350] to December 28 [#393])



, by David & Liz Lillie (Internet; January 6 [#350] to December 28 [#393]) Freefall , by Mark Stanley (Internet; January 2 to December 29)



, by Mark Stanley (Internet; January 2 to December 29) Carry On , by Kathy Garrison Kellogg (Internet; January 1 to December 29)



, by Kathy Garrison Kellogg (Internet; January 1 to December 29) Doc Rat, by Jenner (Internet; January 4 to December 29)

Best Magazine

Edited collections of creative and/or informational works by various people, professional or amateur, published in print or online in written, pictorial or audio-visual form.

Best Published Illustration

Illustrations for books, magazines, convention program books, cover art for such, coffee-table portfolios.

Best Game

Computer or console games, role-playing games, board games.

Best Website

Online collections of art, stories, and other creative and/or informational works. Includes galleries, story archives, directories, blogs, and personal sites.

Congratulations to all the winners and nominees - as well as those who took the time to nominate and vote!

Those who have something to recommend for this year are welcome to submit entries to the 2018 Recommended Anthropomorphics List.

Such submissions are especially important for 2018's new category, Best Fursuit, as only those previously suggested to this list will be eligible for nomination in the next year's Awards. This award will be credited to the maker; performances are considered separately under Best Short Work.

The Ursa Major Awards are supported by fans; its organizers are seeking funding to upgrade its trophies and cover its running costs.

As of publication this year's GoFundMe campaign has raised $1,028 of its $1,100 goal. Donations are also accepted via PayPal.