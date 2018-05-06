Creative Commons license icon

2017 Ursa Major Award winners announced at FurDU 2018

Posted by on Sat 5 May 2018 - 19:03
Ursa Major Awards banner by EosFoxx The results of the 2017 Ursa Major Awards were presented at an awards ceremony at FurDU 2018 in Surfer’s Paradise, Queensland on Saturday May 5 at 6 PM AEST [UTC+10].

Winners were selected by the public from nominations made earlier in the year. Each voter could choose three items in each category, providing three, two and one votes.

The winners and runners-up (in descending preference) are…

Best Motion Picture

Live-action or animated feature-length movies.

Best Dramatic Series or Short Work

TV series or one-shots, advertisements or short videos.

The Wayward Astronomer

Best Novel

Written works of 40,000 words or more. Serialized novels qualify only for the year that the final chapter is published.

Best Short Fiction

Stories less than 40,000 words, poetry, and other short written works.

Dogs of War

Best Other Literary Work

Story collections, comic collections, graphic novels, and serialized online stories.

Best Non-Fiction Work

Includes art books, documentaries, opinion pieces, and news articles.

Best Graphic Story

Includes comic books, and serialized online stories.

Best Comic Strip

Newspaper-style strips, including those with ongoing arcs.

2015 Ursa Major Award for 'Housepets!'
Housepets! has had success in previous years

  • Housepets!, by Rick Griffin (Internet; January 2 to December 29)
  • DreamKeepers Prelude, by David & Liz Lillie (Internet; January 6 [#350] to December 28 [#393])
  • Freefall, by Mark Stanley (Internet; January 2 to December 29)
  • Carry On, by Kathy Garrison Kellogg (Internet; January 1 to December 29)
  • Doc Rat, by Jenner (Internet; January 4 to December 29)

Best Magazine

Edited collections of creative and/or informational works by various people, professional or amateur, published in print or online in written, pictorial or audio-visual form.

Best Published Illustration

Illustrations for books, magazines, convention program books, cover art for such, coffee-table portfolios.

Best Game

Computer or console games, role-playing games, board games.Night in the Woods

  • Night in the Woods (Developer: Infinite Fall, Publisher: Finji; February 21)
  • Cuphead (Developer and Publisher: StudioMDHR Entertainment; September 29)
  • Star Fox 2 (Developer: Nintendo and Argonaut Games, Publisher: Nintendo; September 29)
  • Sonic Mania (Developer: PagodaWest Games and Headcannon, Publisher: Sega; August 15)
  • Yooka-Laylee (Developers: Playtonic Games; April 11)

Best Website

Online collections of art, stories, and other creative and/or informational works. Includes galleries, story archives, directories, blogs, and personal sites. Inkbunny

  • Inkbunny (furry art community)
  • e621.net (art, discussions, etc.)
  • WikiFur (furry fandom encyclopedia)
  • Furry Writers' Guild (Supporting, informing, elevating, and promoting quality anthropomorphic fiction and its creators)
  • The Cross Time Cafe (forum for comic discussions, including many on the Recommended List)

Congratulations to all the winners and nominees - as well as those who took the time to nominate and vote!

Those who have something to recommend for this year are welcome to submit entries to the 2018 Recommended Anthropomorphics List.

Such submissions are especially important for 2018's new category, Best Fursuit, as only those previously suggested to this list will be eligible for nomination in the next year's Awards. This award will be credited to the maker; performances are considered separately under Best Short Work.

The Ursa Major Awards are supported by fans; its organizers are seeking funding to upgrade its trophies and cover its running costs.
As of publication this year's GoFundMe campaign has raised $1,028 of its $1,100 goal. Donations are also accepted via PayPal.

Patch Packrat — Sat 5 May 2018 - 19:52
Your rating: None

That nonfiction category got interesting! (I was happy to have a piece in the #2.) Congrats Joe Strike for well earned recognition.

Also the Best Dramatic Series or Short had a mainstream production made by furries, a cool story behind the scenes.

GreenReaper — Sat 5 May 2018 - 22:56
Your rating: None Average: 5 (1 vote)

That's OK KO!, right? Has that vibe. Don't know if their creators had any involvement in the fandom, but I thought Here's the Plan and Kouka and Bibi had their charms, though I can see why the latter isn't to everyone's taste; it feels like it's from a bygone era. His recent work is pretty cheesy, too!

fzygal — Sat 5 May 2018 - 20:51
Your rating: None Average: 2.5 (4 votes)

wow, inkbunny with all the cub and disgusting art won? that's a travesty.

Congrats to dogpress though!

Sonious — Sat 5 May 2018 - 21:38
Your rating: None Average: 5 (1 vote)

Of those nominated I think the non-fiction section was in the proper order.

I'm surprised e621 didn't get the website one.

Other than that, no big surprises.

GreenReaper — Sat 5 May 2018 - 22:10
Your rating: None

Unlike last year, it seems e621 didn't notice the nomination or see fit to get out the vote.
Inkbunny did, albeit to a de minimis level - one tweet, one FB post, and one day of site banner promotion.
The result: e6's vote halved, and IB won. If you want to win, you have to act like you want to win, at least a little.

Oh, and ALAA put e621.com on the voting form, rather than e621.net. That probably didn't help…
Still, I doubt many would've voted first or second preference for a site they don't already know.

This was Inkbunny's fifth nomination, and it's been growing all this time, so it shouldn't be a huge surprise that it won eventually.

2cross2affliction — Sat 5 May 2018 - 22:28
Your rating: None

If you want to win, you have to act like you want to win, at least a little.

Well, for that category, anyway ...

Meanwhile, I'm gonna go @ James Gunn that he's just won his second Ursa Major because he's apparently unaware if his Twitter account is anything to go by.

Sonious — Sat 5 May 2018 - 22:38
Your rating: None

Or in the Non-Fiction catagory where I told my base not to vote for me since compared to the other furry works there, it wasn't up to par and took far less efforts.

GreenReaper — Sat 5 May 2018 - 22:39
Your rating: None

Yeah, there's a reason I didn't take the time to dig up pictures of Rocket Raccoon or Scrooge McDuck while editing.

2cross2affliction — Sat 5 May 2018 - 23:08
Your rating: None

To be fair, I think if James Gunn knew, he'd get a kick out of it (if you ever listened to one of his movie commentaries, I mean, he can't not be aware of furry; just hearing him answer, correctly, Hack/Slash to a facetious question from his producer on the Super commentary was better than the movie ... which is probably my least favorite of his, admittedly); I believe Fred has said they do try to contact them, but the guy's kind of one of the executive producers on a little movie that recently hit theaters, and he's probably busy promoting that right now. Remember, he wrote an R-rated Scooby-Doo script once (accidentally, but still).

(And, I don't know much about the DuckTales people except they got David Tennant to voice Scrooge McDuck, but that alone is enough evidence to make me think they'd probably get a kick out of this sort of thing, too.)

2cross2affliction — Sat 5 May 2018 - 23:52
Your rating: None

Oooh, oooh, trivia time!

Five directors have movies that have won the Ursa Major twice (though technically, not all "won" it personally, the award going to the studio early on apparently). Only one has won 3.

Andrew Adamson - Shrek (2001), Shrek 2 2004, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005)
Dean DeBlois - Lilo & Stitch (2002), How to Train Your Dragon (2010)
James Gunn - Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 (2017)
Byron Howard - Bolt (2008), Zootopia (2016)
Chris Sanders - Lilo & Stitch (2002), How to Train Your Dragon 2010

GreenReaper — Sat 5 May 2018 - 23:33
Your rating: None

It's just… are we trying to recognize popularity? Or the best independent work within a restricted budget? I get that it's hard to draw the line, and UMA also exists to say "see these things, they're good", but corporate projects are almost always going to be on different levels of recognition and I think that merits separate awards. The only exception which springs to mind is There She Is!!, which was a phenomenon.

If something truly significant came up it could get an ALAA's Choice award, but we haven't seen it recently.

2cross2affliction — Sun 6 May 2018 - 00:35
Your rating: None

It's more that category; I mean, is there some independent film you feel like we missed? I don't think The Shape of Water needed the help ... and even it had a budget of millions.

Until (or if) the furry fandom ever develops a true independent film circuit that consistently produces anything (never mind quality), well, then you have a valid complaint. Otherwise, I mean, we did nominate Bitter Lake ... and it was, you know, Bitter Lake. And in the categories where you could legitimately see furry/corporate competition, furries are consistently winning. The writing categories are all furry, all the time, the comics are mostly furry, and even the video games have recently shifted towards furries, or at least smaller independents. And, I'm sorry, Fursona getting absolutely thrashed last year by basically a Zootopia coffee book was pretty much THE BEST THING EVER.

What rumors I hear about someone wanting to do another movie is someone wanting to do another FUCKING documentary or some fucking mumble-core crap set at a furry convention. When your cartoon animal fandom can't figure out to even dream about making a cartoon animal movie, I'm not holding my fucking breath.

When somebody who actually has the disposable income and talent to do it and do it well finally figures it out, you know what, it'll probably win the Ursa Major. But, that hasn't happened yet, so at least we're semi-consistently picking out the movies that actually feature anthromporphic animals! You know what, that's progress!

2cross2affliction — Sun 6 May 2018 - 00:39
Your rating: None

And, in the meantime, recognizing a guy who just got Rocket fucking Raccoon to feature heavily in a movie about Captain America and Iron Man and nobody even questioning his right to be there is okay with me!

2cross2affliction — Sat 5 May 2018 - 22:04
Your rating: None

Ponies got shut the hell down.

TyphonDog — Sat 5 May 2018 - 23:11
Your rating: None Average: 3 (2 votes)

What a surprise, Housepets! won again. I've said it before and I'll say it again, Rick needs to voluntarily withdraw from the nominations for a year or two to give other webcomics a chance. I really respect Kyell Gold for making that call this year.

GreenReaper — Sun 6 May 2018 - 00:01
Your rating: None

If you look at the Comic Strip results, it was close; DreamKeepers Prelude actually ended up with more first-preference votes than Housepets! - it just doesn't (yet?) attract such a broad base. The runners-up there also won awards in other categories. It's not the same situation as 2015 or 2016 where Housepets! was leading with ~50-150 first preferences.

I seldom think of Kyell's work, now, and a big part of that is that it's not being put up for the Ursas (although I guess Fred's reviews being on Dogpatch is part of it as well). In fairness, I'm not exactly in the target market for most of it, though I'm sure some readers are. But I don't want to repeat myself. so…

