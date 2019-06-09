Creative Commons license icon

Love. Exciting and New.

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 9 Jun 2019 - 00:38
Yes, there certainly is a wide variety of stuff we come across in Furry Fandom. Things like… Forest of Love. It’s a new on-line game of a decidedly Adults-Only nature, currently being developed by Carrot and Vixel. A young raccoon fella, new in the forest, gets to meet all the neighbors… and find out just what they’re into… Visit their web site to try the demo game, find out how to join their Patreon, and check out other ways to get involved. They even have an available option to code your own custom character into the game!


image c. 2019 forestoflove.com

