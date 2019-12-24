It's almost time for the 2019 Best Anthropomorphic Artwork Awards!

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 5 ( 2 votes)

When it comes to furry artwork, I love to see creativity in detail, mood, backgrounds, world-building and species. I don't follow specific artists, and the high-quality stuff is scattered all over the place, so most of the time I rely on stumbling across artwork I like by accident. Or I find an artist on FurAffinity who's very good, look at their favorites, and explore sideways. So it's a nice surprise at this time of year to be reminded of the Best Anthropomorphic Artwork Awards, which gives me a fresh starting-point from which to discover new works!

In just a few short weeks we'll be announcing this year's Runner-ups, Finalists, and Winners of the 2019 Best Anthropomorphic Artwork Awards!



We still have a few more contenders to announce before the year is over.



What was -your- favorite anthro art piece of 2019? — Best Anthropomorphic Artwork Awards (@bestanthroart) December 19, 2019

The awards are organized by Bahu and some other judges, and if this year's awards are anything like last year's, there should be a People's Choice award coming up soon that people will be able to vote on!

So if you've got any favorite pieces of artwork from 2019 that blew you away, it might be a long-shot at this late juncture, but you can reply to Bahu's tweet above! Here are some pieces that they've posted in the last year, not all of which may be in the running:

"Painters" by @BubbleWolf

https://t.co/ccRhlmxZmY



Is any annual #BAAA listing complete without a Bubblewolf piece? Our judges say "of course not".



Our thirteenth contender for the 2019 #BAAA awards. pic.twitter.com/5x4rcDieR0 — Best Anthropomorphic Artwork Awards (@bestanthroart) September 2, 2019

Another for the "ones that got away" file: @cindyaavelino's breathtaking use of digital color pencils immediately earns her to the shortlist for future BAAAs. Spectacular work, and we're eagerly watching for more in 2019.https://t.co/iuKJtUehpmhttps://t.co/LlQHqPxnp0 pic.twitter.com/kwdfMhKsOX — Best Anthropomorphic Artwork Awards (@bestanthroart) February 5, 2019

We named Ira-Arn as our Artist to Watch in 2019, and this piece released yesterday earned immediate, loud acclaim from our judge panel. Our first Contender of the year!



"Commission for @SammyTheTanuki" by Ira-Arnhttps://t.co/jdeCgvsgiT pic.twitter.com/fCeFSZd6Dr — Best Anthropomorphic Artwork Awards (@bestanthroart) January 17, 2019

"Bulldog" by RiverDumpling (@Atenebris1)https://t.co/JGZ94DNTwe



Another for the "Ones that got away" file, Maria Zolotukhina's magnificent armored bulldog from 2017 earned loud acclaim from our judges panel. We are looking forward to much more from her! pic.twitter.com/TuPy6Q5GM1 — Best Anthropomorphic Artwork Awards (@bestanthroart) April 30, 2019

"Scales and Moss" by @K_u_r_o_i https://t.co/UQSGUJIPEj



Kuroi's moody and expressive lighting and shading on this piece earn their place as Contender #5 for the 2019 #BAAAs. pic.twitter.com/ySV7ilPWta — Best Anthropomorphic Artwork Awards (@bestanthroart) March 10, 2019

"Frozen" by @hibbaryhttps://t.co/JGETUreGTA



Hibbary's work came to the attention of our judges way back in *2006*, and a dozen years and 20,000 FurAffinity watchers later, the only question about Hibbary's appearance as a Contender was when, not if.



Contender, 2019. pic.twitter.com/5q39IijZFr — Best Anthropomorphic Artwork Awards (@bestanthroart) January 23, 2019

I'm finally able to show this scene I painted for Humblewood and @TheDeckofMany. It shows the Alderheart Market.



(The KS is still going strong, check it out below!)



This illustration is now available along with others in my inprnt store. (Check below for that too. <3) pic.twitter.com/wZw04ncuz3 — Christina Kraus (@ElbenherzArt) April 2, 2019

Here's one that got away.



This gorgeous piece landed on our radar too late for inclusion in 2018's awards. and is thus not eligible. But this outstanding work by @Shamerli_1 would certainly have made the Contender list last year.



"Avarice" by @Shamerli_1https://t.co/UdC0xHQw5S pic.twitter.com/AJV9kF41dq — Best Anthropomorphic Artwork Awards (@bestanthroart) February 5, 2019

"Adventure awaits!" by @hitmores https://t.co/Vm8Zl95SpR



Hitmore's joy and energy in this piece, coupled with great clarity of composition and linework, demonstrates a work whose whole is more than the sum of its parts. Contender #6 for the 2019 #BAAAs. pic.twitter.com/0mOXy3dJYP — Best Anthropomorphic Artwork Awards (@bestanthroart) March 21, 2019

Merry Christmas, and good luck to everyone in the New Year!