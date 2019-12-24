Creative Commons license icon

It's almost time for the 2019 Best Anthropomorphic Artwork Awards!

Posted by on Tue 24 Dec 2019 - 16:32
Your rating: None Average: 5 (2 votes)

Art by Ilya Royz.When it comes to furry artwork, I love to see creativity in detail, mood, backgrounds, world-building and species. I don't follow specific artists, and the high-quality stuff is scattered all over the place, so most of the time I rely on stumbling across artwork I like by accident. Or I find an artist on FurAffinity who's very good, look at their favorites, and explore sideways. So it's a nice surprise at this time of year to be reminded of the Best Anthropomorphic Artwork Awards, which gives me a fresh starting-point from which to discover new works!

The awards are organized by Bahu and some other judges, and if this year's awards are anything like last year's, there should be a People's Choice award coming up soon that people will be able to vote on!

So if you've got any favorite pieces of artwork from 2019 that blew you away, it might be a long-shot at this late juncture, but you can reply to Bahu's tweet above! Here are some pieces that they've posted in the last year, not all of which may be in the running:

Merry Christmas, and good luck to everyone in the New Year!

Tags:

Comments

Oh No (visitor) — Tue 24 Dec 2019 - 21:25
#1
Your rating: None

The painting in this page.

Post new comment

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <img> <b> <i> <s> <blockquote> <ul> <ol> <li> <table> <tr> <td> <th> <sub> <sup> <object> <embed> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <dl> <dt> <dd> <param> <center> <strong> <q> <cite> <code> <em>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

More information about formatting options

CAPTCHA
This test is to prevent automated spam submissions.