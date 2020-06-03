Doctor Who and the Secret of Novice Hame hints at a furry Doctor Who?

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 2 ( 2 votes)

To help distract quarantined Doctor Who fans, there are Doctor Who: Lockdown! simulcast watch-alongs of popular episodes of the "New" series of the show, featuring creatives behind the scenes Tweeting along, as well as short videos to go along with the watch-along.

With the May 30 watch-a-long of the loose "trilogy" of episodes "The End of the World", "New Earth" and "Gridlock" a sort of illustrated audio ""The Secret of Novice Hame", written by Russell T. Davies, was attached. The titular character and narrator of the story is Novice Hame (played by Anna Hope), who appeared in the "New Earth" and "Gridlock" episodes and is an anthropomorphic cat. She tells the story of her life among the various anthropomorphic animals of the far future planet of New Earth, and is visited by David Tennant's "Tenth" incarnation of the Doctor.

An interesting implication of the short piece is that it opens up the possibility that the Doctor themself might someday become an anthropomorphic animal; Novice Hame notes that there are stories of the Doctor in various forms, including animals.

See Also: Flayrah's 2006 coverage of the the episode "New Earth"

One of the reasons the show has lasted as long as it has is that the main character, the Doctor, is an alien with the ability to "regenerate" into a new body when mortally wounded, effectively allowing the show's lead to be recast every couple of years. Jodie Whittaker is the current lead of the show, playing the "Thirteenth" incarnation. During the original run of the show from 1963 to 1989, the role was played by seven actors. A failed 1990s revival that only produced one canonical TV movie introduced an eighth incarnation. The 2005 new series has seen five numbered incarnations, as well as two "hidden" incarnations (the "War" and "Fugitive" Doctors). The last season of the show also implied there are possibly hundreds of incarnations of the Doctor that pre-date the "First" incarnation on the show, played by William Hartnell.

The writer of "The Secret of Novice Hame", Russell T. Davies, was the original show-runner and head writer of the "New Who" series; though there are obviously no current plans to replace Whittaker with, say, a cocker spaniel, the fact that a writer of this importance to the show has set up this possibility (even if it is an almost throwaway line in a bonus video) makes it more likely to be taken as "canon". We may never see a Doctor (or even another Time Lord, the Doctor's alien species) that doesn't look human in the actual show, but this does open the possibility of "canon" spin-off materials featuring a furry Doctor, with the Doctor featuring in a number of novels, audio play and comic book lines.

Obviously, this means Doctor Who and My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic share continuity. And finally, here is some behind-the-scenes footage of the kittens appearing in the "Gridlock" episode. You're welcome.