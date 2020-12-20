AlectorFencer wins Rudolph Dirks Award for her comic Haunter of Dreams
AlectorFencer (Real name Claudya Schmidt) was recently awarded the Best Artist prize for Artwork in the 2020 Rudolph Dirks Award, named after the German-American cartoonist Rudolph Dirks, for her comic Haunter of Dreams.
Haunter of Dreams is just one of several comics and illustrations set in the world of Yria which have earned AlectorFencer several honours. It was released at Eurofurence 25 where she was Guest of Honour and she had previously received a Rudolph Dirks Award in 2018 for her work on MYRE - Chronicles of Yria Volume 1. Earlier this year, she won a silver Spectrum Award in the comic category for her illustration Flora which depicts a mythical being from Yria.
