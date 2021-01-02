Furries raise over $500,000 for charity in 2020 in spite of its issues
Posted by Sonious (Tantroo McNally) on Sat 2 Jan 2021 - 12:37
Thabo Meerkat and Dixie Lioness have released their Charity Index finding that furries raised more the $500,000 for Charity in 2020. This is in spite of the challenges caused by the pandemic. It should be noted that information was more difficult to obtain this year, and the numbers for Virtual Midwest Furfest are not included in this tally.
