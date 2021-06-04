Piti Yindee's "Fossils" lets the animation do the talking

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

One may see that silent movies are fossils, but animation is about digging up fossils so it works out (deja vu, what is that?).

In this short animation by Piti Yindee released today, we see a cat and dog try to dig up bones. It is completely silent except for the music, and lets the animation tell the story of their conflicting means to try and reach their goal.