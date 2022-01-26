Creative Commons license icon

Those Other Pets Need Love Too

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Wed 26 Jan 2022 - 02:58Edited as of 03:45
The campaign to legalize ferrets as pets in California (yes that’s a thing) recently let us know about My Name Is Musky, a picture book for young people written by Matty Giuliano and illustrated by Morgan Spicer. It’s rare to find a cute book about pets that actually focuses on ferrets! “Poor Musky! A small white ferret is abandoned and left by the side of the road. Things start to look up, though, when a nice lady named Stephanie shows up and saves the day. It’s off to the cozy, warm animal shelter for this little ferret—but will anyone want to adopt a different kind of furry animal friend?” Check out the official web site too.


image c. 2022 Humane Press

