Furry fandom featured in academic journal written by culture PhD student, who's a furry
An article surrounding the content of furry fandom, written by a furry university of Texas PhD Student, has been published in the journal of Transformative Works and Cultures. The peer-reviewed journal covers media and fan communities under a variety of mediums. Written by Charlie the Wuff, Furry fandom, aesthetics, and the potential in new objects of fannish interest references many prior non-fiction totems such as: Ash Coyote’s The Fandom: A Furry Documentary, Joe Strike’s Furry Nation, and Fred Patten’s Furry Fandom Conventions 1989-2015.
The three parts of the work go over the foundations of the fandom proper in the 1970s, followed by a dive into the aesthetic of the medium, and finishes with the cultural aspects that make the fandom distinct from other fan groups.
a project coordinator and Kangaroo from CheektRoowaga, NY, interested in video games, current events, politics, writing and finance
