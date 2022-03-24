Furry fandom featured in academic journal written by culture PhD student, who's a furry

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 5 ( 2 votes)

An article surrounding the content of furry fandom, written by a furry university of Texas PhD Student, has been published in the journal of Transformative Works and Cultures. The peer-reviewed journal covers media and fan communities under a variety of mediums. Written by Charlie the Wuff, Furry fandom, aesthetics, and the potential in new objects of fannish interest references many prior non-fiction totems such as: Ash Coyote’s The Fandom: A Furry Documentary, Joe Strike’s Furry Nation, and Fred Patten’s Furry Fandom Conventions 1989-2015.

The three parts of the work go over the foundations of the fandom proper in the 1970s, followed by a dive into the aesthetic of the medium, and finishes with the cultural aspects that make the fandom distinct from other fan groups.