Furtannia: The History of the Furry Fandom in the United Kingdom

British furry Tim "Gamepopper" Stoddard has released his new book, Furtannia: The History of the Furry Fandom (Barnes & Noble US, Amazon UK) in the United Kingdom (Uncle Bear Publishing, 2023).

This well-researched book was written by Stoddard after many furries asked him whether he had written a book related to his history talks he has given at ConFuzzled. The resulting tome covers everything you wanted to know about furries in the UK. The book covers the following elements:

How early British children's literature influenced the fandom.

The rise of house parties and conventions such as ConFuzzled and Scotiacon.

Information about key figures in the British fandom such as Simon Barber and Ian Curtis.

A tour of the successes and failures of various cons.

The connections between the U.S. and U.K. furs.

Relates how the media have received and portrayed the fandom over the years.

Coverage of furry comics and APAs, rave parties, and the pubs and other venues where Brit furs have hung out over the years.

The book contains illustrations with dozens of photos and includes a helpful index. Furtannia is a must-have book for anyone, furry or not, interested in the UK fandom!

To learn more, visit https://www.unclebearpublishing.com/furtannia.html