Remembering Ian Curtis (1946-2021) - A founding father of the British furry fandom
Ian George Stuart Curtis passed away some time in May of 2021. He was one of the founding fathers of the furry fandom in the UK.
Born in December 1946 in Hull, he grew up on Disney cartoons and funny animal comics like Bonzo the Dog and Rupert Bear. By the time he was in his teens, he also developed interests in wargaming, comics, science fiction and fantasy games as well.
While working as a writer for the military press, he travelled to the USA regularly and used his leisure time to frequent the comic book and science fiction conventions there. This was how he met early furry fans like Pauli Kidd and discovered furry fandom. By the 1990s, he was in contact with fans in the US, Australia, and the UK.
In 1992, a small group of furry comic artists, writers, and fans planned a trip to the International Comics Festival in Angoulême, France. One of the artists in the group, Monika Livingstone, wrote to Ian Curtis ahead of time, to ask about visiting England and meeting British furries. Ian invited them to his house, and to bring over a few UK furry fans as well for a weekend housecon to socialize, talk and share furry comics.
Ian was experienced at planning housecons, inspired by the those organized by Diplomacy wargaming fans in the 1970s and 80s. He had also previously hosted housecons for fans of Elfquest. The furry group going to France accepted his invitation, which happened during the return leg of their journey. Online, the event was dubbed as the "UK MicroConFurence". At least six UK furries and seven US furries attended, and it proved to be a successful weekend.
Following a further housecon in Wales, the meetups would return to Ian Curtis' home and became a quarterly event called the Yateley Housecon, coinciding with conventions like Confurence and Eurofurence. The housecons would grow in size, reaching 25-30 attendees at their peak. They remained one of the popular UK furry events throughout the 1990s. Even furries from the US and Europe would attend on occasion. These would eventually be superseded by the rising regular furmeets, beginning with one in London in March 1998, and continued to run all the way up to the end of 2019, only stopping due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thanks to a few of his friends, I got a chance to talk to Ian Curtis while doing research for my book on the history of the furry fandom in the UK. He even invited me to a housecon at his home in October of 2019. He was a very friendly, open, and welcoming person, who was happy to share stories and memories of housecons in the past, as well as showing me some of his comics collection. Xanadu became a favourite of mine thanks to him.
Without Ian Curtis, the furry fandom in the UK wouldn't have grown the way it has to the scale it's at now, with furmeets and conventions throughout the country. It was an honour to speak with him, and I would like to give my condolences to his family and friends.
As a final note, while the story I've given here was based on my research and the conversations I had with him, I shouldn't take full credit. Pauli Kidd was the one who broke the news, and provided a lengthy obituary of him on their FA Journal.
About the authorgamepopper (Tim Stoddard) — read stories — contact (login required)
a video games programmer and Lynx from United Kingdom, interested in video games, film, animation and history
Hey there! I'm Gamepopper, amateur anthro artist, fursuiter and indie game developer.
My main fursona is a vigilante lynx-cat known as D. You will always find him wearing his signature mask, red fedora and matching cape and wielding a rapier sword, only exceptions are for when he's in super silly and/or funny pics.
Comments
A deep loss for the UK furries for sure.
Losses like this remind us that life is about planting the seeds for life to grow beyond yours. Its long, and takes effort, but it is always appreciated. It doesn't take having big extravagant events, or the need to move mountains, but to maintain small gatherings to bring folks together and help inspire creativity and fertilize the essence of community.
As we continue to get bigger, it is easy to lose sight of that important foundation.
Superficially this appears to have been the life and times of a sci-fi/fantasy novel writer.
So yes a loss to those communities who are into that stuff.
The sight of the foundation as it were, was lost long ago.
If yiff is "inspiring creativity" then I think you're a bit off the mark there ol chap.
He's the UK's answer to Fred Patten.
I can't say I had heard of him but I'm sorry to hear of his death.
My interest has been piqued a bit by your statement, "my book on the history of the furry fandom in the UK." Is that something you're working on or that has been published?
"If all mankind minus one, were of one opinion, and only one person were of the contrary opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person, than he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind."
~John Stuart Mill~
It's something I'm working on, I mentioned it a while back in a Dogpatch Press article. The working title is Furry Kingdom, and I've been writing it since 2019. Currently, the manuscript is in a finished state and I'm looking for a publisher, so if you have any recommendations, let me know.
Sorry, gamepopper, that I broke the news to you so suddenly on Saturday. Kudos to you and Flayrah for this article.
