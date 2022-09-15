Tails and Tornadoes Fur Con 2022 - Memories from a Record Year

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 4 ( 1 vote)

Since its debut in 2019, Tails and Tornadoes Fur Con (TTFC) has strived to create an atmosphere welcoming furries from around the world to Tulsa, OK each year.

This year's theme, "Ren-Fur" was chosen in 2021 by attendees and staff during the closing ceremonies. The theme, influenced by renaissance stories included custom artwork and theming, courtesy of the TTFC Artist Guest of Honor, Boltie. In addition, the fursuit maker Guest of Honor, Heads and Tails Studios worked closely with the convention and the new official TTFC charity, Animal Rescue Foundation of Bartlesville to produce charity auction items such as two brand-new fursuit heads, one which was raffled for charity and the other that was auctioned off. The overall result from the charity fundraising for ARF was a convention-wide contribution of more than $16,000.

TTFC also had some notable moments, including an all-new dance competition and floor wars program that included one of THREE marriage proposals during the weekend. In addition, TTFC's programming also included performances from Citrine Husky and many more! Barring the unexpected brief power outage during closing ceremonies, TTFC was able to close out 2022 with a smile on everyone's face.

Convention stats