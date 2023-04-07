Creative Commons license icon

Voting for the Good Furry Awards Is Now Open

Posted by on Thu 6 Apr 2023 - 17:14Edited by Sonious as of 17:15
No votes yet

Good Furry Award.jpgThe fifth annual Good Furry Awards voting is now open for all who wish to participate. There are 30 nominees to choose from, including four group nominees. Voting will remain open at our website through May 5, 2023.

The awards are designed to acknowledge furries who are active in the fandom who are helpful to their communities and are examples of the true spirit of the fandom.

Four prizes will be awarded based on voting, including three honorable mentions who receive trophies and a first-place winner who receives a trophy and a check for $500 from sponsor Uncle Bear Publishing (www.unclebearpublishing.com).

Previous winners include the late Dogbomb (Tony Barrett), Ash Coyote, Cassidy Civet, and Soatok Dhole.

This will also be the second year for the Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes furries who have had a huge impact on the furry fandom over many years. Last year's award went jointly to Mark Merlino and Rod O'Riley. The Lifetime Achievement Award is selected by committee and will be announced at the same time as the Good Furry Awards.

Any furry can vote, but you only get ONE vote (multiple votes from the same voter will be discarded), so make it a good one.

Good luck to all the nominees!

Tags:

Comments

Post new comment

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <img> <b> <i> <s> <blockquote> <ul> <ol> <li> <table> <tr> <td> <th> <sub> <sup> <object> <embed> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <dl> <dt> <dd> <param> <center> <strong> <q> <cite> <code> <em>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

More information about formatting options

CAPTCHA
This test is to prevent automated spam submissions.
Leave empty.

About the author

Grubbs Grizzlyread storiescontact (login required)

a self-employed writer and editor and grizzly bear from CA, interested in fursuiting, wildlife, writing and art

Born in 1965, I've been a furry since I was a little kid pretending to be a wolf from The Jungle Book (the book, not the film) or Chip from Chip and Dale. I discovered furries in the late 1980s when I stumbled on FurNation, but I didn't really start to get active until the 21st century, and, when I discovered my bear nature, started to get REALLY active, founding the BearFurries group on Yahoo, getting a fursuit from Beastcub in 2011, and writing the Ask Papabear column.