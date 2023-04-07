Voting for the Good Furry Awards Is Now Open

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

The fifth annual Good Furry Awards voting is now open for all who wish to participate. There are 30 nominees to choose from, including four group nominees. Voting will remain open at our website through May 5, 2023.

The awards are designed to acknowledge furries who are active in the fandom who are helpful to their communities and are examples of the true spirit of the fandom.

Four prizes will be awarded based on voting, including three honorable mentions who receive trophies and a first-place winner who receives a trophy and a check for $500 from sponsor Uncle Bear Publishing (www.unclebearpublishing.com).

Previous winners include the late Dogbomb (Tony Barrett), Ash Coyote, Cassidy Civet, and Soatok Dhole.

This will also be the second year for the Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes furries who have had a huge impact on the furry fandom over many years. Last year's award went jointly to Mark Merlino and Rod O'Riley. The Lifetime Achievement Award is selected by committee and will be announced at the same time as the Good Furry Awards.

Any furry can vote, but you only get ONE vote (multiple votes from the same voter will be discarded), so make it a good one.

Good luck to all the nominees!