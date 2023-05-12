Winners of the 5th Annual Good Furry Award to Be Announced Saturday, May 13

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

The votes have been cast and the winners of the 5th Annual Good Furry Awards have been selected by the furry community!

Grubbs Grizzly, the awards' administrator, will go live on Facebook this May 13 at 5:00 PM Pacific Time to make the announcements. The grand prize is a handsome trophy and a check for $500. There will also be 3 honorable mentions who receive trophies, too!

This will also be the second year for the Lifetime Achievement Award, which last year went jointly to Mark Merlino and Rod O'Reilly (founders of Confurence). While the Good Furry Awards are selected by the general furry community, the Lifetime award is picked by a select committee of greymuzzles. The winner receives a handsome trophy.



For those who are not on Facebook or cannot watch at that time, announcements will be made on the www.AskPapabear.com website, and a video will be presented on YouTube.