Sixth annual Good Furry Awards open for nominations
For the past five years, the award has gone to one person, with honorary mentions to three others. This year will be different. There are now three categories for the award and one furry will win in each category:
- The Good Egg Award: For furries doing good deeds for others.
- The Image Award: For furries in various media promoting and informing about the fandom.
- The Furtastic Award: For furries doing any other good deeds not falling into the first two categories.
There will also be a Lifetime Achievement Award for the third year.
The Good Furry Awards are given to any living, active furry anywhere in the world. Furries can nominate candidates and they also vote on them. The Lifetime Achievement Award is selected by committee. Nominations will be open until September 1, 2024. Voting will be open for one month after that. Winners will be announced in mid-October.
Grubbs Grizzly
a self-employed writer and editor and grizzly bear from CA, interested in fursuiting, wildlife, writing and art
Born in 1965, I've been a furry since I was a little kid pretending to be a wolf from The Jungle Book (the book, not the film) or Chip from Chip and Dale. I discovered furries in the late 1980s when I stumbled on FurNation, but I didn't really start to get active until the 21st century, and, when I discovered my bear nature, started to get REALLY active, founding the BearFurries group on Yahoo, getting a fursuit from Beastcub in 2011, and writing the Ask Papabear column.
