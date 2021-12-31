Nominations for 4th Annual Good Furry Awards Are Open
Nominations for the 2022 Good Furry Award are now open! The award, which is administered by Grubbs Grizzly of the "Ask Papabear" furry advice website, is given annually to a furry who is active in the fandom and demonstrates outstanding community spirit and proves themselves to be a positive role model for all furries.
The award premiered in 2019, when the late Tony "Dogbomb" Barrett won. This was followed in 2020 by Ash Coyote winning, and last year Cassidy Civet won.
This year, Grubbs is asking nominators to submit not only text as to why their favorite furries should win, but also photos or videos of their nominees. A video presentation will then be created and presented on YouTube and (hopefully) a certain well-known furcon.
You can nominate people through April 2022 and voting will be in May. Votes are cast by members of the furry community, so the award will go to furries who are selected by their peers. The winner receives a pawsome trophy and a $500 cash prize. There are also 3 honorable mentions each year who receive trophies.
To learn more about the Good Furry Award, go to https://www.askpapabear.com/good-furry-award.html.
About the authorGrubbs Grizzly — read stories — contact (login required)
a self-employed writer and editor and grizzly bear from CA, interested in fursuiting, wildlife, writing and art
Born in 1965, I've been a furry since I was a little kid pretending to be a wolf from The Jungle Book (the book, not the film) or Chip from Chip and Dale. I discovered furries in the late 1980s when I stumbled on FurNation, but I didn't really start to get active until the 21st century, and, when I discovered my bear nature, started to get REALLY active, founding the BearFurries group on Yahoo, getting a fursuit from Beastcub in 2011, and writing the Ask Papabear column.
Comments
On the video/picture request, I would advise that if it's not a public domain image that is readily available I would take the time to ask the one nominated/winning if it's okay to use those images.
I think that should be done by those nominating before the submit said photos/video to the form for their nominee. This would save a lot of work on Papabear's part.
It would go without saying that video/images would be easier to acquire for those who are public facing, which for those that do actual good works may tend to do so in a more private matter and may not be used to being in the lime-light, which may provide a challenge to this new request.
Good luck to all the good furs out there.
