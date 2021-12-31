Nominations for 4th Annual Good Furry Awards Are Open

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 4 ( 1 vote)

Nominations for the 2022 Good Furry Award are now open! The award, which is administered by Grubbs Grizzly of the "Ask Papabear" furry advice website, is given annually to a furry who is active in the fandom and demonstrates outstanding community spirit and proves themselves to be a positive role model for all furries.

The award premiered in 2019, when the late Tony "Dogbomb" Barrett won. This was followed in 2020 by Ash Coyote winning, and last year Cassidy Civet won.

This year, Grubbs is asking nominators to submit not only text as to why their favorite furries should win, but also photos or videos of their nominees. A video presentation will then be created and presented on YouTube and (hopefully) a certain well-known furcon.

You can nominate people through April 2022 and voting will be in May. Votes are cast by members of the furry community, so the award will go to furries who are selected by their peers. The winner receives a pawsome trophy and a $500 cash prize. There are also 3 honorable mentions each year who receive trophies.

To learn more about the Good Furry Award, go to https://www.askpapabear.com/good-furry-award.html.