Newsbytes archive for June 2017
Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, dronon, Equivamp, Fred, GreenReaper, InkyCrow, mwalimu, and Sonious.
Fred: Hedgehogs dumped into trash can.
Fred: Tiger kills keeper at English zoo.
Fred: Rhesus monkeys recognize faces.
Fred: What can orcas teach about menopause?
mwalimu: Hayao Miyazaki's "My Neighbor Totoro" to get a theme park of its own in Japan
dronon: Samurai armor for pets.
Fred: The 24 deadliest animals on Earth.
2cross2affliction: This blog has reviewed every [Academy Awards] Best Picture nominee ever; now it's animation's turn, up to Wallace & Gromit's 2005.
dronon: Peter Sallis, the voice actor for Wallice, has passed away.
InkyCrow: Delightful new animated short featuring a moon-eating booby
GreenReaper: Busby trailer teases return of Woolies.
Sonious: BLFC covered by local press.
Sonious: Attendee of BLFC had fursuit head stolen in San Francisco area, offering reward for return.
dronon: Paw socks.
dronon: Barney the Dinosaur speaks.
Fred: Bald eagles adopt baby red-tailed hawk.
Fred: Everybody likes goats for farming.
Equivamp: St. Paul, Minn. police screen Zootopia as equity training exercise. (ht: Patch Packrat)
Fred: Mother bear, cubs take over Dracula's castle.
Fred: Winchester zoo macaques escape.
dronon: We R Animals - R-rated puppet Kickstarter (closes June 15)
Fred: Hedgehogs swell up to become live balloons.
Fred: When 20,000 bees swarm into your car.
2cross2affliction: For sale: Log cabin outside, ultimate cat house inside.
Fred: Scooby Snacks? I like Friskies.
Fred: How cats conquered the world.
Fred: More about those bears in Dracula's castle.
Fred: Still more about those bears in Dracula's castle.
dronon: Orca gangs target fishing boats.
GreenReaper: Motherboard highlights furry recruiting at ConFurence 7 (original source).
Fred: Lots of pizza rats (not all live) and a squirrel.
GreenReaper: Chuck E. Cheese keyboardist Mr. Munch ditches band to pursue experimental prog-rock soundscapes.
2cross2affliction: My Little Pony trailer coming soon according to trailer tracking site. Also, there is apparently a trailer tracking site.
Fred: Good news for otters.
dronon: Coming soon from Rooster Teeth: Unconventional.
2cross2affliction: A dying giant squid is filmed wrapping its tentacles around a paddleboard.
Sonious: Star Fox 2 to (finally) be released for the on the SNES Classic Edition.
2cross2affliction: Cracked reporter visits furry convention, only suffers moderate injury.
2cross2affliction: Judge throws out lawsuit claiming Zootopia stolen from Total Recall screenwriter.
2cross2affliction: Your move, case against Inside Out.
2cross2affliction: In the same vein, the failed Kung Fu Panda copyright scheme involving a Lion King coloring book.
Fred: Why are Indian women wearing cow masks?
Fred: Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond dies.
Fred: The world's weirdest bird beaks.
Fred: The bird with the killer blue beak.
Fred: The curse of Winnie-the-Pooh.
dronon: What happens to wolves when they're raised like dogs?
2cross2affliction: There goes the record; Kung Fu Panda 2 soon to be passed as highest grossing solo woman directed film.
Equivamp: Dronon, your article states that dogs and wolves are "two very different species", but domestic dogs are in fact a subspecies of the grey wolf.
Sonious: If you are a foreign fur volunteering at an American Convention, keep it under your hat
Fred: Canadian crow stops mail deliveries.
Equivamp: First official trailer for the My Little Pony movie.
Fred: Volvo's driverless cars confused by kangaroos.
Sonious: Those approaching Anthrocon by vehicle from the north are advised that 279 is undergoing major construction.
2cross2affliction: Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences invites include many furry movie alumni; writer Jared Bush of Zootopia most recognizable.
Fred: Wild ducks eat other birds in Romania = VAMPIRES!
dronon: A short article in time for Anthrocon: How to treat a furry in public.
dronon: Hard rock cover of the main song from Rock Dog - in Russian.
