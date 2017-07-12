Furry "criticism" site Vivisector unreachable, likely done

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 5 ( 1 vote)

Website and forum devoted to "furry criticism" Vivisector has been unreachable since late June. As of the time of this article's writing, no one involved with maintaining the site has made a public announcement explaining why the site is unreachable, or even acknowledging that it is unreachable.

Two members of the site's Discord chat site, "Infovorr" and "coyotic", confirmed that the site's future is uncertain at best. Infovorr said:

We have no idea, the former owner took everything down and deleted himself from the net.

He said he'd be putting up a tarball of the site and its contents, but no one's seen or heard anything more.

coyotic was slightly more optimistic:

If we can get the database from the the former admin we'll rehost it at the same URL, the forums may or may not be locked forever afterward.

Vivisector has been called an "anti-furry" site by some, though most of the users were themselves furries. Other would call it a "drama" or "criticism" site; the latter being the site's own favored descriptor.

It was created in 2007 as a rival of sorts to the older "furry criticism" site Crush! Yiff! Destroy! (CYD). In fact at least one of Vivisector's moderators was also at one point a CYD moderator. When Crush!Yiff!Destroy! itself folded in 2010, it's assets were "purchased" by Vivisector. These assets mostly consisting of old humor articles run on CYD. With the likely loss of Vivisector, these articles could be gone as well.

Due to the CYD connection, Vivisector can be claimed as yet another scion of early, and now defunct, "atrocity tourism" site Portal of Evil, making it essentially a spin-off of a spin-off of that website. Though primarily furry "critic" sites still exist, Vivisector was the last primarily furry spin-off of the notorious PoE forums (though less furry focused enclaves can still be found).

Though their perspective was outside the mainstream outlook of most furries in their fandom, the site did specifically have rules against trolling others or activism in the name of Vivisector. The site was at times referenced as a non-primary source for some articles on Flayrah as well.

Equivamp contributed additional reporting to this article.