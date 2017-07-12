Furry "criticism" site Vivisector unreachable, likely done
Website and forum devoted to "furry criticism" Vivisector has been unreachable since late June. As of the time of this article's writing, no one involved with maintaining the site has made a public announcement explaining why the site is unreachable, or even acknowledging that it is unreachable.
Two members of the site's Discord chat site, "Infovorr" and "coyotic", confirmed that the site's future is uncertain at best. Infovorr said:
We have no idea, the former owner took everything down and deleted himself from the net.
He said he'd be putting up a tarball of the site and its contents, but no one's seen or heard anything more.
coyotic was slightly more optimistic:
If we can get the database from the the former admin we'll rehost it at the same URL, the forums may or may not be locked forever afterward.
Vivisector has been called an "anti-furry" site by some, though most of the users were themselves furries. Other would call it a "drama" or "criticism" site; the latter being the site's own favored descriptor.
It was created in 2007 as a rival of sorts to the older "furry criticism" site Crush! Yiff! Destroy! (CYD). In fact at least one of Vivisector's moderators was also at one point a CYD moderator. When Crush!Yiff!Destroy! itself folded in 2010, it's assets were "purchased" by Vivisector. These assets mostly consisting of old humor articles run on CYD. With the likely loss of Vivisector, these articles could be gone as well.
Due to the CYD connection, Vivisector can be claimed as yet another scion of early, and now defunct, "atrocity tourism" site Portal of Evil, making it essentially a spin-off of a spin-off of that website. Though primarily furry "critic" sites still exist, Vivisector was the last primarily furry spin-off of the notorious PoE forums (though less furry focused enclaves can still be found).
Though their perspective was outside the mainstream outlook of most furries in their fandom, the site did specifically have rules against trolling others or activism in the name of Vivisector. The site was at times referenced as a non-primary source for some articles on Flayrah as well.
Equivamp contributed additional reporting to this article.
And nothing of value was lost.
So, this is the first reply on the article here and on Twitter. Facebook will probably come around eventually.
I guess great minds think alike?
When discussing this article Cross noted that I had made an odd prediction on the CYD closing article of Vivisector closing in 2018... https://www.flayrah.com/2991/vivisector-claims-purchase-crush-yiff-destroy#comme...
Of course I had said someone else would take it up like it did with CYD... but still, random year was pretty close.
Yeah, full disclosure, I was banned from Vivisector back in, like, 2012? I don't remember, but the funny thing is it was basically for defending 2 the Ranting Griffin. Things change, huh?
Not bad for Furry Digg, though, right?
Vivisector (and its predecessor, Crush Yiff Destroy) have certainly gotten flak from the furry community, but for a while (towards the early 2000s) the fandom didn't like to analyse or criticise itself, and they were a rare voice with in-group, skeptical knowledge. Unfortunately their more pointed criticisms were buried in satirical and trollish insults, so unless you were familiar with whatever was being discussed, it was pretty much impossible to distinguish valid points from rumor and hyperbole. Personally I like having a fandom with both positive inspirational speakers and the occasional barbed tongue (as long as it's not spewing bullshit) -
I hope the site comes back. They'd often link to the bare-bones sources of whatever drama was getting out of hand, it was sometimes informative and there was certainly a dark sense of humor present.
