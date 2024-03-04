Leo Awards shuts down due to lack of judges

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 4 ( 1 vote)

On March 3rd, the Leo Awards announced that they would be retiring its writer's award. This award started in 2018 by Thurston Howl Publishing and its founding was written about by Fred Patten that year. Thurston had announced their consolidation with another furry publisher, Fenris Publishing, in December of 2023.

The announcement listed several reasons for making this decision which included: lack of judges and lack of interest in the awards outside of the writers themselves.

Their full statement can be read below the fold and on social media.

Announcment