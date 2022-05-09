Flayrah moves to faster server, software; WikiFur to follow
Flayrah has migrated to new North American hosting, with WikiFur planned to join it by the end of the year.
The 'new' server is based on a quad-core Xeon-D 1521 with 32GB RAM and four 2TB HDDs - 2015-era hardware, but double the capacity of prior hosting provided by Timduru. Base software has been upgraded from PHP 5.6 (first released in 2014) to PHP 8.1, resulting in major performance improvements, along with recent releases of nginx, Debian and MariaDB.
These features may be more important for WikiFur, which will be upgraded to a newer and more complex version of the MediaWiki software; with the intent to add Wikibase to process and visualize data about convention instances, as well as better-documenting "furspeech" words used within the fandom and languages such as Foxish, Lapine and Primal.
As suggested last year, the main content management system that runs Flayrah - a news-focused variant of Drupal 6 - wasn't changed in this series of upgrades, other than fixes required for compatibility with the new versions. Discovering these resulted in the occasional appearance of the Black Rabbit of Inlé from Watership Down - as drawn by furry artist Kyoht, who has many other animal illustrations.
I'm confident the new setup works faster - Google Analytics suggests a ~35% decrease in page response times, 1.05s to 0.68s - but speedup will vary between visitors and pages. In general, I'd expect it to help computationally-expensive operations the most, such as generating long pages with lots of comments and processing RSS feeds. It's also 0.1s closer to most visitors (roughly 75% come from America, Canada and Mexico - the UK, China, Australia and Germany are 4/3/2/1% respectively).
CPU-wise, it's a toss-up; E3-1225 v2 @ 3.2-3.6GHz (power-hungry when boosting) vs. Xeon-D 1521 @ 2.7Ghz (even all-core, it never hits TDP; with newer, more efficient instructions and HyperThreading). In OpenSSL cryptography the difference is less than 4%. In any case, it's what Inkbunny's main server uses, so it should be able to manage; Flayrah currently uses ~25% of one CPU core.
SSDs would be nice, but the server's also used to serve large images and video, so it needs the extra capacity still provided by hard disks. Even with WikiFur, the database's active set should fit into RAM. Both sites will stored on a RAID 10 volume at the start of the disks.
