Flayrah moves to faster server, software; WikiFur to follow

Flayrah has migrated to new North American hosting, with WikiFur planned to join it by the end of the year.

The 'new' server is based on a quad-core Xeon-D 1521 with 32GB RAM and four 2TB HDDs - 2015-era hardware, but double the capacity of prior hosting provided by Timduru. Base software has been upgraded from PHP 5.6 (first released in 2014) to PHP 8.1, resulting in major performance improvements, along with recent releases of nginx, Debian and MariaDB.

These features may be more important for WikiFur, which will be upgraded to a newer and more complex version of the MediaWiki software; with the intent to add Wikibase to process and visualize data about convention instances, as well as better-documenting "furspeech" words used within the fandom and languages such as Foxish, Lapine and Primal.

As suggested last year, the main content management system that runs Flayrah - a news-focused variant of Drupal 6 - wasn't changed in this series of upgrades, other than fixes required for compatibility with the new versions. Discovering these resulted in the occasional appearance of the Black Rabbit of Inlé from Watership Down - as drawn by furry artist Kyoht, who has many other animal illustrations.