BBC's Watership Down trailer released
Posted by Equivamp (Kile Onasi) on Tue 4 Dec 2018 - 21:15
On December 22, 2018, Netflix and BBC One will see the second animated adaptation of the 1972 Richard Adams novel Watership Down. This time, it's a four-part miniseries of one-hour episodes.
Unlike the 1978 animated film's trailer, which focused on the story as a philosophical, epic fantasy, this new trailer has more the feel of a modern action drama.
About the authorEquivamp (Kile Onasi) — read stories — contact (login required)
a machiner and Zebra Pegasus from Kansas, interested in paleoanthropology, spider man and star wars
Kile "Equivamp" Onasi is the online pseudonym of a WikiFur Colleague, hobby artist, and fursuiter.
