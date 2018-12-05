Creative Commons license icon

BBC's Watership Down trailer released

Posted by (Kile Onasi) on Tue 4 Dec 2018 - 21:15
On December 22, 2018, Netflix and BBC One will see the second animated adaptation of the 1972 Richard Adams novel Watership Down. This time, it's a four-part miniseries of one-hour episodes.

Unlike the 1978 animated film's trailer, which focused on the story as a philosophical, epic fantasy, this new trailer has more the feel of a modern action drama.

Comments

