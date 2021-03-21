Creative Commons license icon

Celebrating 20 years of Flayrah with faceted search

Posted by (Laurence Parry) on Sat 20 Mar 2021 - 18:16Edited by dronon
Flayrah logo by darkdoomer

Flayrah is 20 years old as of January 2021! In that time we've published 5,000 stories, 181 polls and 5,200 Newsbytes.

To celebrate, and to aid readers, we've added a feature that wasn't ready in 2009, when Flayrah was rebuilt – faceted search!

You can narrow down to Pokémon reviews, work of the Furtean Times/WikiFur News era, Flayrah retrospectives, Fred Patten's 18 stories mentioning the word 'anthropomorphic' in September 2012, or fox stories by crossaffliction and his mild-mannered doppelgänger.

Links to begin a guided search based on date, author or tags lie within story page footers, with mobile updates for these and the front page.

Features such as an Illustrated Chronology of Furry Fandom, Seymour Eaton's "The Roosevelt Bears", Turkmenistan - The Land of Horse Heaven and Foreign Furry Novels also have refreshed images and links, in memory of the aforementioned contributor and fan historian Fred Patten.

Flayrah is up for an Ursa Major for Best Magazine. We'd like to win; if you think our efforts in 2020 deserve it, please vote for Flayrah today!

