Voting opens for the 2020 Ursa Major Awards
The 2020 Ursa Major Awards vote is ready to go! Send them your e-mail address, and you can vote for any of the nominations in 14 categories. (Last year's "Dramatic Series or Short Work" has been split into two separate categories.) Voting closes on Wednesday, March 31.
Please re-post this announcement if you're on an active furry message forum or social media site!
This year's nominees are...
[* An asterisk means the nominee was not on the 2020 Recommended Anthropomorphics List.
Some links may include mature content; not all are marked.]
Best Motion Picture
Live-action or animated feature-length movies.
- Hayop Ka! (You Animal!)
- Onward (Disney) [two nominations in this category, and another for Best Dramatic Short Work]
- Sonic the Hedgehog (Sega, Paramount) [Flayrah review]
- Soul (Disney)
- Wolfwalkers (Cartoon Saloon, Mélusine) [Flayrah review]
Best Dramatic Short Work
One-shots, advertisements or short videos.
- "Burrow" [Disney has two other nominations in the Motion Picture category]
- "Mystery Skulls Animated - The Future" [Vivziepop and MysteryBen are also nominated for Best Dramatic Short Work and Best Website]
- "The Humiliation of Jinjur Maiham" by The Home Guardsmen [Kathy Garrison Kellogg is also nominated for Best Comic Strip]
- "Trick Moon" (Cartoon Network)
- ZooPhobia - "Bad Luck Jack" (Vivziepop)
Best Dramatic Series
TV or YouTube series videos.
- Aggretsuko (Season 3)
- Beastars (U.S. release of the English dub, Season 1)
- BNA: Brand New Animal (Season 1)
- Helluva Boss (episodes "Murder Family" and "Loo Loo Land") [Vivziepop and MysteryBen are also nominated for Best Dramatic Short Work and Best Website]
- Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Dreamworks)
Best Novel
Written works of 40,000 words or more. Serialized novels qualify only for the year that the final chapter is published.
- Disbanded (Serpentia, Book 1), by Frances Pauli (Goal Publications)
- Entanglement Bound (The Entangled Universe, Book 1), by Mary E. Lowd (Aethon Books) [also nominated for Best Short Fiction and Best Magazine]
- On The Mark (Off The Mark, Book 3), by Bernard Doove and Jeff Hartt (self-published)
- Spin the Bottle, by Dajan Tafari (Fenris Publishing) (adult) *
- The City That Barks and Roars, by J.T. Bird (self-published)
Best Short Fiction
Stories less than 40,000 words, poetry, and other short written works.
- "Familiar", by Linnea Capps (in Dogpile, Bound Tales Press/Thurston Howl) [author has four nominations in this category; publisher has six nominations overall] *
- "Summer Strawberries", by Mary E. Lowd (in The Voice of Dog) [also nominated for Best Novel and Best Magazine]
- "The Glow", by Linnea Capps (in The Electric Sewer, Bound Tales Press/Thurston Howl) *
- "Tittilating Trivia", by Linnea Capps (in Sensory De-tails, Bound Tales Press/Thurston Howl) *
- "What Makes a Witch", by Linnea Capps (Weasel Press)
Best Other Literary Work
Story collections, comic collections, graphic novels, non-fiction works, and serialized online stories.
- Blacksad: The Collected Stories, by Juan Díaz Canales and Juanjo Guarnido (trade paperback collection, Dark Horse)
- Bush Heroes, by many artists. (art album, SFW firefighter poses)
- Difursity: Stories by Furries of Color, edited by Weasel (anthology, Bound Tales Press/Thurston Howl) [publisher has six nominations overall]
- Selections of Anthropomorphic Regalements, Vol. 1, edited by KC Alpinus (anthology, Goal Publications)
- Tales of Hayven Celestia, edited by Rick Griffin and Gre7g Luterman (anthology, self-published) [also nominated for Best Graphic Story and Best Comic Strip]
Best Non-Fiction Work
Includes documentaries, opinion pieces, and news articles.
- From Paw To Print: Essays About Writing in the Furry Fandom, compiled by Bound Tales Press/Thurston Howl [two nominations in this category; publisher has six nominations overall]
- Furries Among Us 3, compiled by Thurston Howl (essays)
- The Best and Worst Anthro Movies Tier List, by Saberspark (video)
- The Fandom: A Furry Documentary, directed by Ash Kreis & Eric Risher (video) [Flayrah review; review of Eric's 'Furries']
- The Last Bronycon: A Fandom Autopsy, by Jenny Nicholson (video)
Best Graphic Story
Includes comic books, and serialized online stories.
- A&H Club, by Rick Griffin (webcomic, No. 4 p. 19 - No. 5 p. 6) [also nominated for Best Other Literary Work and Best Comic Strip]
- Beastars, by Paru Itagaki (manga, English translation, Vol. 4-9)
- Found Retake, by Toddlergirl (webcomic, No. 001-032) * [author has a second nominations in this category under another name]
- Oren's Forge, by Tegan Gavet (webcomic, p. 112-151 / ep. 121-161)
- Shine, by Babystar (webcomic, p. 270-362) (adult) *
Best Comic Strip
Newspaper-style strips, including those with ongoing arcs.
- Carry On, by Kathy Garrison Kellogg (Jan. 1 - Dec. 31) [also nominated for Best Dramatic Short Work]
- Doc Rat, by Jenner (Jan. 6 - Dec. 31)
- Freefall, by Mark Stanley (No. 3378-3534)
- Housepets!, by Rick Griffin (Jan. 1 - Dec. 30) [also nominated for Best Other Literary Work and Best Graphic Story]
- The Whiteboard, by Doc Nickel (Jan. 1 - Dec. 24)
Best Magazine
Edited collections of creative and/or informational works by various people, professional or amateur, published in print or online in written, pictorial or audio-visual form.
- Dogpatch Press, edited by Patch Packrat
- Flayrah, edited by GreenReaper, Sonious, and Dronon
- Furry Writers' Guild, edited by LiteralGrill (Linnea Capps) [also nominated in Best Short Fiction]
- Pocari Roo's videos (Pocari Roo)
- Zooscape, edited by Mary E. Lowd (Issues 6-9) [also nominated for Best Novel and Best Short Fiction]
Illustrations for books, magazines, convention program books, cover art for such, coffee-table portfolios.
- A_Blue_Deer, "A Night At The Fair"
- Ashley A. Adams, "Sir Monty, The Good Boy"
- BubbleWolf, "Paintwork"
- Foxer421, "Take Off Your Headset!!"
- Lofi, "Cheers"
Best Game
Computer or console games, role-playing games, board games.
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (developer and publisher: Nintendo)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (developer: Toys for Bob; publisher: Activision) [Flayrah review]
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (developer and publisher: Moon Studios)
- Spiritfarer (developer and publisher: Thunder Lotus Games)
- Them's Fightin' Herds (developer: Mane6; publisher: Humble Games)
Best Website
Online collections of art, stories, and other creative and/or informational works. Includes galleries, story archives, directories, blogs, and personal sites.
- Fur Affinity, art and stories
- Furry Life Online, online community
- Loona (moonlight_howling_666 on Instagram), a Hazbin Hotel/Helluva Boss character [Vivziepop and MysteryBen are also nominated for Best Dramatic Short Work and Best Dramatic Series]
- SoFurry, art and stories
- Stolas (daddy_hoothoot on Instagram), a Hazbin Hotel/Helluva Boss character [also nominated as above]
Best Anthropomorphic Costume (Fursuit)
- Cassidy Civet - maker: Blue Wolf Studios; owner, wearer: Cassidy Civet
- Inutami Luki the Saluki - maker: Kotoori Works; owner, wearer: Inutami Luki
- Toriel - maker, owner, wearer: Nautilus2000. Character is property of Toby Fox, from the game Undertale.
- Xif - maker, owner, wearer: Lutamesta.
- Zigc the Khajiit - maker: Inerri Creatures; owner, wearer: Zigc. Khajiit are a species from Bethesda Game Studios' The Elder Scrolls games.
Good luck to everyone! And if you have the time to vote, why not also e-mail in suggestions for the 2021 Recommended Anthropomorphics List?
In Oscar land, 2020 just ended yesterday! So furries are a bit ahead!
I guess in my movie category, uh, I've never heard of Hayop Ka! outside I'm sure I read it on the list and totally ignored it ... but that's totally my bad, and good on everybody for nominating it! It looks definitely furry! Don't think it'll win!
Okay, onward to Onward! (Yes, I hate me too sometimes!) It's spent the entire year as like Soul's less gifted brother. Spoilers! It's furry-er than Soul, kinda, but it mostly just exists.
Next most likely to win, Soul, now that I've seen it, actually furry! Didn't expect any actual anthropomorphic animals. Cat's like right there on the poster, though, so I guess I should have seen that coming. Though, like the last Pixar movie, another just kinda on the furry side, so good enough for third, I suppose.
Okay, next, Wolfwalkers. Obviously getting my vote (I can say that, right?), but I don't know if the inexplicable popularity of Sonic is surmountable by, well, just being better. Oh, well. Maybe if it ended up on a better streaming service than Apple TV. Wolfwalkers is literally like, it. Unlike most furry foreign fare (let's face it, this still a fairly American award), it does have the English advantage.
So, I'm guessing Sonic the Hedgehog? Maybe. I mean, it did come out fairly early in 2020, and, uh, it was loooonng year. So maybe people kind of forgot about it, and Wolfwalkers will take the crown as the new hotness. Maybe I'll be pleasantly surprised?
For anyone voting on Best Magazine, note that my screw up happened last month so it don't count for the 2020 voting!
...That's not how populist voting systems work? Rats...
Better luck next year.
