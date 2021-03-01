Creative Commons license icon

Voting opens for the 2020 Ursa Major Awards

Posted by on Mon 1 Mar 2021 - 13:55Edited by GreenReaper as of 18:15
The Ursa Major Awards logo. The 2020 Ursa Major Awards vote is ready to go! Send them your e-mail address, and you can vote for any of the nominations in 14 categories. (Last year's "Dramatic Series or Short Work" has been split into two separate categories.) Voting closes on Wednesday, March 31.

Please re-post this announcement if you're on an active furry message forum or social media site!

This year's nominees are...

[* An asterisk means the nominee was not on the 2020 Recommended Anthropomorphics List.
Some links may include mature content; not all are marked.]

Best Motion Picture
Live-action or animated feature-length movies.

Best Dramatic Short Work
One-shots, advertisements or short videos.

Best Dramatic Series
TV or YouTube series videos.

Best Novel
Written works of 40,000 words or more. Serialized novels qualify only for the year that the final chapter is published.

Best Short Fiction
Stories less than 40,000 words, poetry, and other short written works.

Best Other Literary Work
Story collections, comic collections, graphic novels, non-fiction works, and serialized online stories.

Best Non-Fiction Work
Includes documentaries, opinion pieces, and news articles.

Best Graphic Story
Includes comic books, and serialized online stories.

Best Comic Strip
Newspaper-style strips, including those with ongoing arcs.

Best Magazine
Edited collections of creative and/or informational works by various people, professional or amateur, published in print or online in written, pictorial or audio-visual form.

Ursa Major illustrated by Heather Bruton Best Published Illustration
Illustrations for books, magazines, convention program books, cover art for such, coffee-table portfolios.

Best Game
Computer or console games, role-playing games, board games.

Best Website
Online collections of art, stories, and other creative and/or informational works. Includes galleries, story archives, directories, blogs, and personal sites.

Best Anthropomorphic Costume (Fursuit)

Good luck to everyone! And if you have the time to vote, why not also e-mail in suggestions for the 2021 Recommended Anthropomorphics List?

2cross2affliction — Mon 1 Mar 2021 - 19:06
In Oscar land, 2020 just ended yesterday! So furries are a bit ahead!

I guess in my movie category, uh, I've never heard of Hayop Ka! outside I'm sure I read it on the list and totally ignored it ... but that's totally my bad, and good on everybody for nominating it! It looks definitely furry! Don't think it'll win!

Okay, onward to Onward! (Yes, I hate me too sometimes!) It's spent the entire year as like Soul's less gifted brother. Spoilers! It's furry-er than Soul, kinda, but it mostly just exists.

Next most likely to win, Soul, now that I've seen it, actually furry! Didn't expect any actual anthropomorphic animals. Cat's like right there on the poster, though, so I guess I should have seen that coming. Though, like the last Pixar movie, another just kinda on the furry side, so good enough for third, I suppose.

Okay, next, Wolfwalkers. Obviously getting my vote (I can say that, right?), but I don't know if the inexplicable popularity of Sonic is surmountable by, well, just being better. Oh, well. Maybe if it ended up on a better streaming service than Apple TV. Wolfwalkers is literally like, it. Unlike most furry foreign fare (let's face it, this still a fairly American award), it does have the English advantage.

So, I'm guessing Sonic the Hedgehog? Maybe. I mean, it did come out fairly early in 2020, and, uh, it was loooonng year. So maybe people kind of forgot about it, and Wolfwalkers will take the crown as the new hotness. Maybe I'll be pleasantly surprised?

Sonious — Mon 1 Mar 2021 - 19:32
For anyone voting on Best Magazine, note that my screw up happened last month so it don't count for the 2020 voting!

...That's not how populist voting systems work? Rats...

Better luck next year.

