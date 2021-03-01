Voting opens for the 2020 Ursa Major Awards

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 5 ( 1 vote)

The 2020 Ursa Major Awards vote is ready to go! Send them your e-mail address, and you can vote for any of the nominations in 14 categories. (Last year's "Dramatic Series or Short Work" has been split into two separate categories.) Voting closes on Wednesday, March 31.

Please re-post this announcement if you're on an active furry message forum or social media site!

This year's nominees are...

[* An asterisk means the nominee was not on the 2020 Recommended Anthropomorphics List.

Some links may include mature content; not all are marked.]

Best Motion Picture

Live-action or animated feature-length movies.



Best Dramatic Short Work

One-shots, advertisements or short videos.



Best Dramatic Series

TV or YouTube series videos.



Best Novel

Written works of 40,000 words or more. Serialized novels qualify only for the year that the final chapter is published.



Best Short Fiction

Stories less than 40,000 words, poetry, and other short written works.



Best Other Literary Work

Story collections, comic collections, graphic novels, non-fiction works, and serialized online stories.



Best Non-Fiction Work

Includes documentaries, opinion pieces, and news articles.



Best Graphic Story

Includes comic books, and serialized online stories.



Best Comic Strip

Newspaper-style strips, including those with ongoing arcs.



Best Magazine

Edited collections of creative and/or informational works by various people, professional or amateur, published in print or online in written, pictorial or audio-visual form.



Best Game

Computer or console games, role-playing games, board games.



Best Website

Online collections of art, stories, and other creative and/or informational works. Includes galleries, story archives, directories, blogs, and personal sites.



Best Anthropomorphic Costume (Fursuit)



Good luck to everyone! And if you have the time to vote, why not also e-mail in suggestions for the 2021 Recommended Anthropomorphics List?