Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

The winners of the 2020 Ursa Major Awards have been announced on YouTube!

Nominations for the best work involving anthropomorphic animals in 2020 were taken this February, and the top five in each of fourteen categories were voted on during March.

This year's winners are…

Best Motion Picture: Wolfwalkers (Cartoon Saloon, Mélusine) [Flayrah review]

Runners-up (in descending vote order): Sonic the Hedgehog - Soul - Onward - Hayop Ka!

Best Dramatic Short Work: ZooPhobia - "Bad Luck Jack" (Vivziepop)

Runners-up: "The Humiliation of Jinjur Maiham" - "Burrow" - "Mystery Skulls Animated" - "Trick Moon"

Best Dramatic Series: Beastars (U.S. release of the English dub, Season 1)

Runners-up: Helluva Boss - Aggretsuko - BNA: Brand New Animal - Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

Best Short Fiction: "What Makes a Witch", by Linnea Capps (Weasel Press)

Runners-up: "Summer Strawberries" - "Familiar" - "The Glow" - "Tittilating Trivia"

Best Other Literary Work: Difursity: Stories by Furries of Color, edited by Weasel (anthology, Bound Tales Press/Thurston Howl)

Runners-up: Blacksad: The Collected Stories - Tales of Hayven Celestia - Selections of Anthropomorphic Regalements, Vol. 1 - Bush Heroes

Best Non-Fiction Work: The Fandom: A Furry Documentary, directed by Ash Kreis & Eric Risher [Flayrah review; review of Eric's 'Furries']

Runners-up: The Last Bronycon - From Paw To Print - The Best and Worst Anthro Movies - Furries Among Us 3



This year's awards ceremony was held virtually, rather than at a participating convention

Best Novel: The City That Barks and Roars, by J.T. Bird (self-published)

Runners-up: On The Mark - Entanglement Bound - Disbanded - Spin the Bottle

Best Graphic Story: Beastars, by Paru Itagaki (manga, English translation, Vol. 4-9)

Runners-up: Shine - Found - A&H Club - Oren's Forge

Best Comic Strip: Housepets!, by Rick Griffin (Jan. 1 - Dec. 30)

Runners-up: Carry On - Freefall - Doc Rat - The Whiteboard

Best Magazine: Pocari Roo's videos

Runners-up: Dogpatch Press - Furry Writers' Guild - Flayrah - Zooscape

Best Website: Fur Affinity

Runners-up: SoFurry - Loona - Furry Life Online - Stolas

Best Published Illustration: "Cheers" (by Lofi)

Runners-up: "A Night At The Fair" - "Paintwork" - "Sir Monty, The Good Boy" - "Take Off Your Headset!!"

Best Game: Animal Crossing: New Horizons (developer and publisher: Nintendo)

Runners-up: Ori and the Will of the Wisps - Spiritfarer - Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - Them's Fightin' Herds

Best Anthropomorphic Costume (Fursuit): Zigc the Khajiit - maker: Inerri Creatures; owner, wearer: Zigc.

Runners-up: Toriel - Cassidy Civet - Inutami Luki the Saluki - Xif

Congrats to everyone, including the 1000+ who took the time to nominate and vote! And if you've seen anything anthropomorphic that you've enjoyed in 2021 so far, you can suggest it to the 2021 Recommended Anthropomorphics List!