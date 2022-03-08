Voting is open for the 2021 Ursa Major Awards
The vote for the 2021 Ursa Major Awards is happening this month! Send them your e-mail address, and you can vote for any of the nominations in 14 categories. Voting closes on Thursday, March 31.
Links to the content in question are provided, some may be for mature audiences. Ursa's Twitter Feed also provides a summary of each of the nominees for the categories.
Spread the word - Please re-post this announcement if you're on an active furry message forum or social media site!
This year's nominees are...
Best Motion Picture
Live-action or animated feature-length movies.
- Luca (Directed by Enrico Casarosa)
- My Little Pony: A New Generation (Directed by Robert Cullen and Jose Ucha)
- Raya and the Last Dragon (Directed by Don Hall, Carlos Lopez Estrada, Paul Briggs and John Ripa)
- Sing 2 (Directed by Garth Jennings)
- Wish Dragon (Directed by Chris Appelhans)
Best Dramatic Short Work
One-shots, advertisements or short videos.
- Fossils (Directed by Piti Yindee)
- Fuelled (Directed by Michelle Hao and Fawn Chan)
- Katrina the Fuzzy Princess (Directed by Charles Brubaker)
- Nobody Does It Better, a musical interlude by Princess Katre from the comic strip Carry On (Video production by Frank Berhring, artwork and concept by K. Garrison)
- The Mandrake (Directed by Quincy Baltes)
Best Dramatic Series
TV or YouTube series videos.
- Beastars, Season 2 (Directed by Shinichi Matsumi)
- Centaurworld (Created by Megan Nicole Dong)
- Chikn Nuggit (by Chikn Nuggit)
- Helluva Boss (Created by Vivienne Medrano) Mature Audiences.
- Odd Taxi (Directed by Mugi Kinoshita)
Best Novel
Written works of 40,000 words or more. Serialized novels qualify only for the year that the final chapter is published.
- Interesting Times, by George Cole and N.C. Shapero. (Jarlidium Press)
- Starwhal in Flight (The Entangled Universe, Book 3), by Mary E. Lowd. (Aethon Books)
- The Bee's Waltz: A Labyrinth of Souls Novel, by Mary E. Lowd. (Shadow Spinners Press)
- The Captain's Oath, by Rick Griffin. (Self-published)
- The Entropy Fountain (The Entangled Universe, Book 2), by Mary E. Lowd. (Aethon Books)
Best Short Fiction
Stories less than 40,000 words, poetry, and other short written works.
- "Crystal Fusion", by Mary E. Lowd (in The Voice of Dog)
- "Dance of Wood and Grace", by Marie Croke (in Zooscape)
- "The Arsenal of Obsolescence", by Mary E. Lowd (in The Voice of Dog)
- "Too Cuddly", by Mary E. Lowd (in Daily Science Fiction)
- "Where Have All The Mousies Gone", by Mary E. Lowd (in Daily Science Fiction)
Best Other Literary Work
Story collections, comic collections, graphic novels, non-fiction works, and serialized online stories.
- Awoo!: Volume 1, by A.C. Stuart. (Fenris Publishing, comic strip collection)
- Beasts of Burden: Occupied Territory, by Evan Dorkin and Sarah Dyer, illustrated by Benjamin Dewey, lettering by Nate Piekos. (Dark Horse, trade paperback collection)
- Difursity Vol. 2, edited by Weasel. (Thurston Howl Publications, short story/article collection)
- Sam Digger: Beaver Detective, by Ian Madison Keller. (Rainbow Dog Press, anthology)
- Shark Week: An Ocean Anthology, edited by Ian Madison Keller. (Rainbow Dog Press, anthology)
Best Non-Fiction Work
Includes documentaries, opinion pieces, and news articles.
- Furry Fiction Is Everywhere: A Step-By-Step Guide to Writing Anthropomorphic Characters, by Ian Madison Keller & Mary E. Lowd. (Rainbow Dog Books, writing guide)
- How Furries Are Making Virtual Reality Worth Visiting, by Matt Baume. (Input, article)
- The otter who became an accidental VTuber star, by Patricia Hernandez. (Polygon, article)
- The Zoo Files, by Toad McKinley. (Youtube, video)
- This furry scientist won't let Twitter's COVID pessimists kill her vibe, by Chris Stokel-Walker. (Input, article)
Best Graphic Story
Includes comic books, and serialized online stories.
- 24/7, by Hladilnik. (Twitter)
- Blades of Furry, by Deya Muniz and Emily Erdos. (Webtoons)
- Found Retake, by Toddlergirl. (Fur Affinity)
- Isla Aukate, by Foxena. (Overlordcomic)
- Shine, by Babystar. (Fur Affinity) Adult material.
Best Comic Strip
Newspaper-style strips, including those with ongoing arcs.
- Carry On, by Kathy Garrison Kellogg. (Internet)
- Foxes in Love, by @foxes_in_love. (Twitter)
- Freefall, by Mark Stanley. (Internet)
- Friends You Are Stuck With, by Gabe Bold. (Internet)
- The Whiteboard, by Doc N. (Internet)
Best Magazine
Edited collections of creative and/or informational works by various people, professional or amateur, published in print or online in written, pictorial or audio-visual form.
- #ohmurr!, edited by Izzy Torres, aka Weasel. (Internet) Mature Audiences.
- Dogpatch Press, edited by Patch Packrat. (Internet)
- Flayrah, edited by GreenReaper, Sonious, and Dronon. (Internet)
- InFurNation,, edited by Rod O'Riley. (Internet)
- Zooscape, edited by Mary E. Lowd. (Internet)
Best Published Illustration
Illustrations for books, magazines, convention program books, cover art for such, coffee-table portfolios.
- Caraid, "Beginnings". (Furaffinity)
- Caraid, "Ruxa, Patient Professor". (Magic the Gathering - Strixhaven: School of Mages Commander set, Artstation)
- Kathy Garrison Kellogg, "A World Of Our Own". (Crosstime Cafe)
- Lofi, "Oh, Well". (Furaffinity)
- Nomax, "Brothers". (Twitter)
Best Game
Computer or console games, role-playing games, board games.
- Death's Door. (Developer: Acid Nerve. Publisher: Devolver Digital)
- Deltarune: Chapter 2. (Developer & Publisher: Toby Fox)
- Doodle Champion Island Games. (Developer & Publisher: Google)
- F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch. (Developer: TiGames. Publisher: Bilibili)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. (Developer & Publisher: Insomniac Games)
Best Website
Online collections of art, stories, and other creative and/or informational works. Includes galleries, story archives, directories, blogs, and personal sites.
- e621, Furry art. (Contains 18+ content)
- Fur Affinity, Furry art and stories. (Contains 18+ content)
- Fuzznet Music, World's biggest furry-centered professional music distribution collective.
- Wikifur, Furry wiki.
- Zootopia News Network, All things Zootopia.
Best Anthropomorphic Costume (Fursuit)
- Armored Lizardman - maker: Treasure Court; owner, wearer: xinghejieZLS.
- Bash the Piñata - maker: Kemonokapi; owner, wearer: @TransformARTive / @BashThePinata.
- Fifel - makers: feathersOkapi and ZettaNova; owner, wearer: GlacierClear.
- Rocket Raccoon (Endgame Version) - maker, owner, wearer: Akela Taka.
Good luck to everyone! And if you have the time to vote, why not also e-mail in suggestions for the 2022 Recommended Anthropomorphics List?
