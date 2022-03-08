Voting is open for the 2021 Ursa Major Awards

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 5 ( 1 vote)

The vote for the 2021 Ursa Major Awards is happening this month! Send them your e-mail address, and you can vote for any of the nominations in 14 categories. Voting closes on Thursday, March 31.

Links to the content in question are provided, some may be for mature audiences. Ursa's Twitter Feed also provides a summary of each of the nominees for the categories.

Spread the word - Please re-post this announcement if you're on an active furry message forum or social media site!

This year's nominees are...

Best Motion Picture

Live-action or animated feature-length movies.



Best Dramatic Short Work

One-shots, advertisements or short videos.



Fossils (Directed by Piti Yindee)



(Directed by Piti Yindee) Fuelled (Directed by Michelle Hao and Fawn Chan)



(Directed by Michelle Hao and Fawn Chan) Katrina the Fuzzy Princess (Directed by Charles Brubaker)



(Directed by Charles Brubaker) Nobody Does It Better , a musical interlude by Princess Katre from the comic strip Carry On (Video production by Frank Berhring, artwork and concept by K. Garrison)



, a musical interlude by Princess Katre from the comic strip (Video production by Frank Berhring, artwork and concept by K. Garrison) The Mandrake (Directed by Quincy Baltes)

Best Dramatic Series

TV or YouTube series videos.



Best Novel

Written works of 40,000 words or more. Serialized novels qualify only for the year that the final chapter is published.



Best Short Fiction

Stories less than 40,000 words, poetry, and other short written works.



Best Other Literary Work

Story collections, comic collections, graphic novels, non-fiction works, and serialized online stories.



Best Non-Fiction Work

Includes documentaries, opinion pieces, and news articles.



Best Graphic Story

Includes comic books, and serialized online stories.



Best Comic Strip

Newspaper-style strips, including those with ongoing arcs.



Best Magazine

Edited collections of creative and/or informational works by various people, professional or amateur, published in print or online in written, pictorial or audio-visual form.



#ohmurr! , edited by Izzy Torres, aka Weasel. (Internet) Mature Audiences.



, edited by Izzy Torres, aka Weasel. (Internet) Mature Audiences. Dogpatch Press , edited by Patch Packrat. (Internet)



, edited by Patch Packrat. (Internet) Flayrah , edited by GreenReaper, Sonious, and Dronon. (Internet)



, edited by GreenReaper, Sonious, and Dronon. (Internet) InFurNation, , edited by Rod O'Riley. (Internet)



, edited by Rod O'Riley. (Internet) Zooscape, edited by Mary E. Lowd. (Internet)

Best Published Illustration

Illustrations for books, magazines, convention program books, cover art for such, coffee-table portfolios.



Best Game

Computer or console games, role-playing games, board games.



Best Website

Online collections of art, stories, and other creative and/or informational works. Includes galleries, story archives, directories, blogs, and personal sites.



Best Anthropomorphic Costume (Fursuit)



Good luck to everyone! And if you have the time to vote, why not also e-mail in suggestions for the 2022 Recommended Anthropomorphics List?