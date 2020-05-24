Winners of the 2019 Ursa Major Awards!
The Ursa Majors have announced their winners for 2019, celebrating excellence in the furry arts! Due to Covid-19, there was no formal ceremony at a furry convention this year; instead the results were announced on May 23, 2020 in a YouTube video.
Determined by popular vote, two categories were excluded this year due to not getting enough nominations (Fursuits and Non-Fiction).
The winners and runners-up are...
Best Motion Picture
Live-action or animated feature-length movies
- Winner - Pokémon Detective Pikachu (Directed by Rob Letterman; May 3)
- Avengers: Endgame (Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo; April 26)
- Frozen 2 (Directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck; November 22)
- Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling (Directed by Joe Murray and Cosmo Serguson; August 9)
- Toy Story 4 (Directed by Josh Cooley; June 21)
Best Dramatic Series or Short Work
TV series or one-shots, advertisements or short videos.
- Winner - Beastars (Directed by Shinichi Matsumi) Episode 1, October 8, 2019 (Japan)
- Aggretsuko, Season 2 (Directed by Rarecho)
- Amphibia (Directed by Bert Youn and Derek Kirk Kim)
- Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart (Written and Storyboarded by Phil Ahn, Allison Craig, Nathanael H. Jones, Griffith Kimmins, Alexandria Kwan, Nora Meek, Michael Moloney, Emily Oetzell, Parker Simmons, and Chris Ybarra)
- My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, Season 9 (Directed by Denny Lu, Mike Myhre, and Gillian Comerford)
Best Novel
Written works of 40,000 words or more. Serialized novels qualify only for the year that the final chapter is published.
- Winner - Fair Trade, by Gre7g Luterman
- Darwin-sensei, Kemono Musume-tachi ga Gakuen de Omochi desu!, by Daisaburo Nonoue
- Nexus Nine, by Mary E. Lowd
- Off The Mark, by Bernard Doove and Jeff Hartt
- Red Skies, by GS Cole and NC Shapero
Best Short Fiction
Stories less than 40,000 words, poetry, and other short Written works.
- Winner - This Dog For Hire, by Mary E. Lowd, in Jove Deadly's Lunar Detective Agency
- Black Out In Space, by Mary E. Lowd
- Ecto-Cafe, by Mary E. Lowd
- Bourbon Jack, by Linnea Capps
- The Move, by Kristi Brooks
Best Other Literary Work
Story collections, comic collections, graphic novels, non-fiction works, and serialized online stories.
- Winner - Fang 10, edited by Kyell Gold and Sparf
- Heat 16, edited by Alopex and Dark End
- Jove Deadly's Lunar Detective Agency, by Garrett Marco and Mary E. Lowd
- ROAR Volume 10, edited by Mary E. Lowd
- The Rabbit Dies First, edited by Ryan Campbell
- Tri-Galactic Trek, edited by Mary E. Lowd
Best Graphic Story
Includes comic books, and serialized online stories.
- Winner - Beastars: Volume 12-16, by Itagaki Paru
- The Dreamkeepers, by David & Liz Lillie
- Lackadaisy, by Tracy J. Butler
- Shine, by Babystar
- Slightly Damned, by Chu
Best Comic Strip
Newspaper-style strips, including those with ongoing arcs.
- Winner - Housepets!, by Rick Griffin
- Carry On, by Kathy Garrison Kellogg
- Doc Rat, by Jenner
- Freefall, by Mark Stanley
- Friends You Are Stuck With, by Gabe Bold
Best Magazine
Edited collections of creative and/or informational works by various people, professional or amateur, published in print or online in written, pictorial or audio-visual form.
- Winner - Dogpatch Press, edited by Patch Packrat
- Flayrah, edited by GreenReaper, Sonious, and Dronon
- Up Fur Review, podcast by Jaden Drackus, TJ Minde, and Mog K. Moogle
- Virginity Clan, YouTube videos
- Zooscape, edited by Mary E. Lowd
Best Published Illustration
Illustrations for books, magazines, convention program books, cover art for such, coffee-table portfolios.
- Winner - Furnal Equinox 2019 T-shirt design, by Moth Monarch
- Surf Pacific Anthrocon 2019 banner and conbook art, by Moth Monarch
- Jove Deadly's Lunar Detective Agency book cover, by Idess
- Off The Mark book cover, by Silfoe
- Tri-Galactic Trek book cover, by Teagan Gavet
Best Game
Computer or console games, role-playing games, board games.
- Winner - Untitled Goose Game
- Winds of Change
- Blacksad: Under The Skin
- Pokémon: Sword and Shield
- Kingdom Hearts III
Best Website
Online collections of art, stories, and other creative and/or informational works. Includes galleries, story archives, directories, blogs, and personal sites.
- Winner - Fur Affinity
- e621.net
- Inkbunny
- Newgrounds
- WikiFur
Congratulations to all the winners and nominees, and a huge thank you to the award organizers, and to everyone who took the time to nominate and vote!
Don't forget, you can also send in suggestions to the 2020 Recommended Anthropomorphics List. If there's something furry that you don't think is getting enough exposure, either inside or outside the fandom that's come out this year - let them know! Some of those categories could use some expanding!
The winners seem to have a universal response:
