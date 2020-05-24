Winners of the 2019 Ursa Major Awards!

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 5 ( 1 vote)

The Ursa Majors have announced their winners for 2019, celebrating excellence in the furry arts! Due to Covid-19, there was no formal ceremony at a furry convention this year; instead the results were announced on May 23, 2020 in a YouTube video.

Determined by popular vote, two categories were excluded this year due to not getting enough nominations (Fursuits and Non-Fiction).

The winners and runners-up are...

Best Motion Picture

Live-action or animated feature-length movies

Winner - Pokémon Detective Pikachu (Directed by Rob Letterman; May 3)



Frozen 2 (Directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck; November 22)

Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling (Directed by Joe Murray and Cosmo Serguson; August 9)

Toy Story 4 (Directed by Josh Cooley; June 21)

Best Dramatic Series or Short Work

TV series or one-shots, advertisements or short videos.

Winner - Beastars (Directed by Shinichi Matsumi) Episode 1, October 8, 2019 (Japan)



(Directed by Shinichi Matsumi) Episode 1, October 8, 2019 (Japan) Aggretsuko, Season 2 (Directed by Rarecho)

Amphibia (Directed by Bert Youn and Derek Kirk Kim)

Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart (Written and Storyboarded by Phil Ahn, Allison Craig, Nathanael H. Jones, Griffith Kimmins, Alexandria Kwan, Nora Meek, Michael Moloney, Emily Oetzell, Parker Simmons, and Chris Ybarra)

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, Season 9 (Directed by Denny Lu, Mike Myhre, and Gillian Comerford)

Best Novel

Written works of 40,000 words or more. Serialized novels qualify only for the year that the final chapter is published.

Winner - Fair Trade , by Gre7g Luterman



, by Gre7g Luterman Darwin-sensei, Kemono Musume-tachi ga Gakuen de Omochi desu!, by Daisaburo Nonoue

Nexus Nine, by Mary E. Lowd

Off The Mark, by Bernard Doove and Jeff Hartt

Red Skies, by GS Cole and NC Shapero

Best Short Fiction

Stories less than 40,000 words, poetry, and other short Written works.

Winner - This Dog For Hire , by Mary E. Lowd, in Jove Deadly's Lunar Detective Agency



, by Mary E. Lowd, in Black Out In Space, by Mary E. Lowd

Ecto-Cafe, by Mary E. Lowd

Bourbon Jack, by Linnea Capps

The Move, by Kristi Brooks

Best Other Literary Work

Story collections, comic collections, graphic novels, non-fiction works, and serialized online stories.

Winner - Fang 10 , edited by Kyell Gold and Sparf



, edited by Kyell Gold and Sparf Heat 16, edited by Alopex and Dark End

Jove Deadly's Lunar Detective Agency, by Garrett Marco and Mary E. Lowd

ROAR Volume 10, edited by Mary E. Lowd

The Rabbit Dies First, edited by Ryan Campbell

Tri-Galactic Trek, edited by Mary E. Lowd

Best Graphic Story

Includes comic books, and serialized online stories.

Winner - Beastars: Volume 12-16 , by Itagaki Paru



, by Itagaki Paru The Dreamkeepers, by David & Liz Lillie

Lackadaisy, by Tracy J. Butler

Shine, by Babystar

Slightly Damned, by Chu

Best Comic Strip

Newspaper-style strips, including those with ongoing arcs.

Winner - Housepets! , by Rick Griffin



, by Rick Griffin Carry On, by Kathy Garrison Kellogg

Doc Rat, by Jenner

Freefall, by Mark Stanley

Friends You Are Stuck With, by Gabe Bold

Best Magazine

Edited collections of creative and/or informational works by various people, professional or amateur, published in print or online in written, pictorial or audio-visual form.

Winner - Dogpatch Press , edited by Patch Packrat



, edited by Patch Packrat Flayrah, edited by GreenReaper, Sonious, and Dronon

Up Fur Review, podcast by Jaden Drackus, TJ Minde, and Mog K. Moogle

Virginity Clan, YouTube videos

Zooscape, edited by Mary E. Lowd

Best Published Illustration

Illustrations for books, magazines, convention program books, cover art for such, coffee-table portfolios.

Winner - Furnal Equinox 2019 T-shirt design , by Moth Monarch



, by Moth Monarch Surf Pacific Anthrocon 2019 banner and conbook art, by Moth Monarch

Jove Deadly's Lunar Detective Agency book cover, by Idess

Off The Mark book cover, by Silfoe

Tri-Galactic Trek book cover, by Teagan Gavet

Best Game

Computer or console games, role-playing games, board games.

Winner - Untitled Goose Game



Winds of Change

Blacksad: Under The Skin

Pokémon: Sword and Shield

Kingdom Hearts III

Best Website

Online collections of art, stories, and other creative and/or informational works. Includes galleries, story archives, directories, blogs, and personal sites.

Winner - Fur Affinity



e621.net

Inkbunny

Newgrounds

WikiFur

Congratulations to all the winners and nominees, and a huge thank you to the award organizers, and to everyone who took the time to nominate and vote!

Don't forget, you can also send in suggestions to the 2020 Recommended Anthropomorphics List. If there's something furry that you don't think is getting enough exposure, either inside or outside the fandom that's come out this year - let them know! Some of those categories could use some expanding!