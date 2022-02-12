Furry hook-up application Howlr to shut down by end of Feburary

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 3.3 ( 4 votes)

On the 26th of February, furry hookup app Howlr will be shuttering its services, after delisting its service from the Apple and Google Play application libraries. This was announced by the mascot of Howlr Lab: Sushi. In this message he encourages furs to move to a new social application Barq.Social as a replacement.

This application, which was released in the middle of 2018, was based on the human hook-up app named Grindr.

Full statement from Sushi below the fold: