Furry hook-up application Howlr to shut down by end of Feburary
On the 26th of February, furry hookup app Howlr will be shuttering its services, after delisting its service from the Apple and Google Play application libraries. This was announced by the mascot of Howlr Lab: Sushi. In this message he encourages furs to move to a new social application Barq.Social as a replacement.
This application, which was released in the middle of 2018, was based on the human hook-up app named Grindr.
Full statement from Sushi below the fold:
Hello dear users of Howlr! We are pleased to see a new alternative to Howlr emerging with Barq.Social, it is everything you like about Howlr but better and more actively developed. We encourage you to join the beta, report bugs and help make Barq the best app for our community.
As for Howlr, we came to the conclusion that it was the right time to put an end to it. Over the years we heard wholesome stories from people having their lives changed for the better by other furries they met on Howler: some found their loved ones(s) or their new best friends, and for that we are glad to have kept the app running for almost 4 years. But it was also a stressful adventure and we felt relieved to stop.
In the next few weeks the following will happen:
- We will soon stop accepting new users and unlist Howlr from the App and Play Store.
- On the 26th of February the service will be stopped.
- All our backups and every piece of data will then be deleted.
- Soon after we will publish the source code of the backend on Github so that anyone willing to make a Howlr clone can do it.
If Howlr was helpful to you and if you wish to thank us for our service over the years you can do it by buying us a coffee here
Thank you all for the great time we had! [source]
About the authorSonious (Tantroo McNally) — read stories — contact (login required)
a project coordinator and Kangaroo from CheektRoowaga, NY, interested in video games, current events, politics, writing and finance
Comments
I dunno, this Barq app seems like kind of a dumpster fire right now. It's still in early development and requires all kinds of hacks and questionable frameworks and connections to use on iOS devices. I think it definitely would have been better to promote Barq when it's a bit closer to production and not so iffy/wobbly.
I'm interested to hear what exactly made it so stressful (I believe them, just curious as to the particulars). I guess you can get a hint of it through this archived announcement (the old team referenced being led by former zoophile Stormy), but that was three and a half years ago, so it can't be all of it. Perhaps got tired of complaints over the new UI, or worried about pics being sent?
They said back in 2018 that they're a nonprofit, so hopefully if any money is left over it'll go to a good cause - though if Patreon barely covered 1/3 of costs ($69/$200), I doubt there's much in the pot. Source code for the app front-end is already available.
Post new comment