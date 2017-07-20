SEGA ends 25-year 'Sonic' partnership with Archie Comics

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 3.7 ( 3 votes)

As noted in January, Archie's Sonic the Hedgehog comics (including Sonic Universe and Overdrive) have been delayed for unspecified reasons, with suspicion falling on a renewed contract dispute with SEGA.

Today, the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account announced that SEGA of America were "parting ways" with Archie; promising that it was not "the end of Sonic in comics", but a "decision to take a different direction for the series that will be announced at a later date".

Not just fans, but current and former staff of the series were stunned by the news.

We have compiled an incomplete list of series staffers' twitter feeds for fans to send their best wishes and appreciation to, below:

We can only hope that Sonic the Hedgehog lives on in comic book form, no matter where his speedy feet take him.

This story will be updated as new information arrives, so please stay tuned.