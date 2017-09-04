Free speech and why it matters to the furry fandom
What is free speech?
Of the many rights which are available to us, none is as important as free speech. However, a combination of factors including the high-profile activities of the alt-right in the US, resurgence of right-wing parties across Europe, emergence of various special interest and rights groups and the ease and speed at which news, ideas and, especially, outrage can spread over the internet have led some to question its necessity.
The most concerning statements that I've seen in the furry fandom have been those saying that certain people should not be allowed to speak and should be banned from websites and conventions for holding their views and the idea that it is okay to assault people who hold certain views. In the light of this, I feel it is necessary to explain what free speech is and isn't, why it is important and try to highlight some of the ways in which it directly impacts the furry fandom.
I will start with the Wikipedia article on free speech which describes it thus:
Freedom of speech is the right to articulate one's opinions and ideas without fear of government retaliation or censorship, or societal sanction.
Further down in the article it breaks freedom of speech into three discrete aspects.
1. the right to seek information and ideas;
2. the right to receive information and ideas;
3. the right to impart information and ideas
In some cases these will be limited due to laws regarding privacy or similar rules but such cases will not be considered here as those limitations generally do not affect free speech in the way that it applies to the furry fandom vis-à-vis the expression of alt-right ideas.
As can be seen with the definition above, this right is not only meant to limit government interference with the free flow of ideas and opinions although it is often and wrongly interpreted that way. For example within the furry fandom we see freedom of speech misunderstood by Dogpatch Press who tweeted about free speech.
He can have fun in concept-land, the rest of us are on earth (and the US, in this specific topic.)
— Dogpatch Press (@DogpatchPress) August 21, 2017
Or even really smart people, like at XKCD, who put out this misguided cartoon about free speech.
Comics such as that fail to distinguish between free speech, which is a universal human right, and the first amendment, which is specifically limited to government interference but also only applies to the US. While many furry sites are hosted in the US and fall under US law, that does not apply to all of them and country-specific law is of limited use when discussing the broader implications of free speech for an international community such as the furry fandom.
Furthermore although government interference in free speech is something to guard against so are the chilling effects of societal sanctions. In fact, in his 1859 work On Liberty, which is the major work defining and defending free speech, John Stuart Mill expressed great concern about the threat to free speech from society as well as from government.
Society can and does execute its own mandates: and if it issues wrong mandates instead of right, or any mandates at all in things with which it ought not to meddle, it practises a social tyranny more formidable than many kinds of political oppression, since, though not usually upheld by such extreme penalties, it leaves fewer means of escape, penetrating much more deeply into the details of life, and enslaving the soul itself. Protection, therefore, against the tyranny of the magistrate is not enough: there needs protection also against the tyranny of the prevailing opinion and feeling; against the tendency of society to impose, by other means than civil penalties, its own ideas and practices as rules of conduct on those who dissent from them; to fetter the development, and, if possible, prevent the formation, of any individuality not in harmony with its ways, and compel all characters to fashion themselves upon the model of its own.
When furs like @fluffigator say:
Freedom of speech is NOT FREEDOM FROM CONSEQUENCE
— Mombra @ Dragoncon (@fluffigator) August 22, 2017
One has to wonder how they conceive of free speech. The point of free speech is to provide protection from consequences in the interest of expanding ideas and opinions available for public consumption. If you decouple free speech from whether or not there are consequences— well, down that path madness lies. I would contend that a country where the consequences of criticising the government are imprisonment or execution does not have free speech in any meaningful way. And whether the consequences of free speech are dealt out by government or by society at large is irrelevant if the effects are the same.
Having said that, I will also acknowledge that there are some consequences which can occur despite free speech. If you exercise your free speech then there may be societal consequences such as lowering people's opinion of you and perhaps limiting future opportunities. However, such consequences should not be as a result of society trying to punish that person for their speech, excepting in cases where such speech were to violate specific rules of a particular site, to use an example most relevant for the furry fandom.
Such consequences could likely only occur after the fact and should be relevant to that case. For example, banning a white supremacist from using a dating site is just wrong and misguided if he did not violate their terms of service. As an administrator on a furry forum, I can say that we do not punish users for what they do off the forum; although such information may be valuable when deciding on the severity of a punishment or assessing the probability of them re-offending. It is also incorrect to pre-emptively ban furs from attending a furry convention a la Furrydelphia. This is essentially the equivalent of arresting someone because you think they might rob your shop.
These issues gain importance because, while in the past many artists and writers had their own small websites, the furry fandom today is concentrated primarily on a small number of much larger websites. While many artists do maintain profiles on several different sites, many others are only available on one. This raises the further complication that when a large website takes a decision to ban a user they can severely restrict that user's ability to interact with the furry community. This is perhaps an issue which has not been given as much attention as it would deserve and parallels with the real world suggest that it is something which administrations of larger websites should spend time ruminating on. Earlier this year, the US Supreme Court unanimously ruled that convicted sex offenders could not be barred from joining social media sites even if those sites contained children. Part of the reasoning was that many politicians use social media and that people "structure their civil community life" around social media sites. This is perhaps even more true for the furry fandom and would suggests that self-moderation policies, such as those promoted by Inkbunny, are the best course of action.
Why do we need free speech?
We should all now understand what I mean when I say free speech but the question then becomes "why do we need it?" Or, more specifically given the current issues dominating the American political landscape and which are driving the issues, "why should we allow the alt-right or Nazis free speech?" The necessity of free speech falls broadly main reasons; the theoretical benefit that is gained from a diversity of opinions and the practical benefit of protecting our own future right to free speech.
These days we live in a pluralistic and multicultural society made up of people from different countries, cultures, religions and more. The fact is that these groups differ in what they believe and value and, at times, these beliefs will conflict with one another. Obviously, we consider our own beliefs to be true; if not we would not hold those beliefs. But this is a subjective position and it is very difficult to say which beliefs and world views are objectively correct and indeed it may be impossible. If people follow different philosophies based on different values it may not be clear why one thing should be valued over another. If it were clear then presumably everyone would follow the same philosophy. As we can not be sure who is objectively correct, we cannot justify giving preferential treatment to one group, hence the need for all people to have an opportunity to present their own case and try to convince society that their way is best.
Even if one view were demonstrably better than another, when there is no challenge to that view, the reasons that people hold that view will be lost and it will become dogma rather than a reasoned position. By allowing different thoughts and opinions, we ensure that those views will be challenged and people have to continually reflect on what they believe and why they believe it. It is not enough to say that all races are equal. You need to understand why all races are equal and you need to be able to articulate that. Shutting down opposing speech does not inspire confidence; it looks as though either the censor does not know why the opposing view is wrong or it suggests that they doubt that their own arguments are convincing. And, if their own arguments are not convincing, then perhaps whatever belief they hold is not true and should be revised.
On the more practical side, we need to protect the right of free speech even for those detested views as this is necessary to protect our own right to free speech. Free speech is usually under fire by those who seek to suppress others to secure their own position. This is misguided as it cannot be guaranteed that your own views will always be the ones that are favoured. With time, society and laws change and, if you found yourself the holder of a minority view which was despised by the rest of society yet which you held to be true, you would no doubt want protection to say your part.
Global warming and climate change is of concern around the globe and is supported by an overwhelming scientific consensus. We need to be able to discuss this issue in order to try and mitigate its effects. In the US, this has been made more difficult under the Trump administration which has banned the use of those terms. Luckily this does not affect the entirety of the country but it should be cause for concern. Without the ability to talk about a topic, we make it far more difficult to find solutions to those problems and to affect social change. One of the achievements of the US that liberals, and the vast majority of the furry fandom, would have celebrated was the eventual legalisation of gay marriage throughout the US two years ago. This represents a major shift in society's opinion of what is and is not acceptable. Such a shift would've been much more difficult, if not impossible, without free speech if promotion of gay marriage had been deemed illegal as it is in Russia or if the terms had been banned as for climate change.
Now one might object and say that even if it were the case that we need dissenting opinions to further understand our own position or that we should protect speech that we disagree with, the Nazis are spreading hate speech and there we must draw the line. Indeed, many countries do, wrongly, draw a line at hate speech. However hate speech is not clear cut, it is subjective. What is, to one person, an expression of hatred is, to another, just a plain statement of fact.
Let us take homosexuality as one example. Much homophobia, as with many prejudices including the anti-Semitism that is distinctive about Nazism, is motivated by religion. If one were to say, "god hates gays" or "gays will burn in hell" that would be considered hate speech by some. To others, this is totally correct, depending on your religious beliefs. The Catechism of the Catholic Church, a piece meant to summarise the beliefs which every Catholic holds is clear that homosexuality is "contrary to the natural law," "do[es] not proceed from a genuine affective and sexual complementarity" and "[u]nder no circumstances can [it] be approved." Is merely stating your religious beliefs hate speech? Probably but we should not prevent people from stating their religious beliefs if it does not directly harm someone.
Furthermore there is an interesting phenomenon that hate speech only applies to speech that the person describing it as hate speech disapproves of. Seldom do we hear people complaining about hate speech directed at various criminals, in fact it is more likely that we will see such speech being hailed. Even in the conversations around Nazis and hate speech, there is no shortage of people directing hate in that direction. Whether that hate is deserved or not will again depend on your belief system and is the problematic aspect of forbidding hate speech.
There is a particularly good lecture by Christopher Hitchens on free speech that he gave at the University of Toronto in 2006. You can read the full transcript here but I will also provide the video itself as he is an excellent speaker and it is 20 minutes that is well worth of your attention. On the topic of hate speech and censorship, this the question that he posed for the audience and which is relevant now when reflecting on the situation in the US and our response to it.
Bear in mind, ladies and gentlemen, that every time you violate or propose to violate the free speech of someone else, in potencia, you’re making a rod for own back. Because the other question raised by Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes is simply this: who’s going to decide?
To whom do you award the right to decide which speech is harmful or who is the harmful speaker? Or determine in advance what are the harmful consequences going to be, that we know enough about in advance to prevent? To whom would you give this job? To whom are you going to award the job of being the censor?
Think carefully because it will not be easy to change in the future and once you provide allow the justification that ideas you dislike can be banned then the question who has the power becomes very important. Maybe you are happy to see Nazi's speech being shut down, possibly you were also happy when Australia denied a visa to an anti-vaxer and maybe you didn't even care when the UK police arrested a man for burning a poppy. But you probably do care about the Russian law against gay propaganda, the fact that Saudi princes who are critical of the regime tend to disappear or the fact that Indonesia only recognises six official religions. But those are different countries; at least if you were living in the United States you could be sure that you would never have a president who might support racial bigotry or act out of spite.
Restrictions on free speech
At this point one might get the idea that there are no restrictions at all on free speech. There are. Some of these restrictions will be created by people through agreements – like non-disclosure agreements, terms of services and so forth – and others will come on into being due to privacy or other legal obligations but these are generally limited and specific to certain situations. The restrictions I will talk about here are more general; they are cases where, in principle, free speech does not apply and are generally where, to my mind, the actions themselves would serve to undermine free speech.
Violence
Free speech does not protect incitement to violence. The second principle at Oxford University's Free Speech Debate project, currently supported by 81% of voters, states:
We neither make threats of violence nor accept violent intimidation.
Violence and the use of force to shut down discussion or to force one's view on others is completely antithetical to the concept of free speech and we should find any promotion of it incredibly troubling. People then say that Nazi speech should not be protected because they believe that violence against certain groups is acceptable or even should be encouraged. However, the restriction on violence is toward incitement to violence or the risk of imminent violence, not to arguing that violence is acceptable in certain cases.
For example, in the majority of developed countries there is no death penalty for crimes. There are groups within such countries who believe that the death penalty should be reinstated. Free speech protects such a view just the same as it would protect a Nazi arguing that certain groups are valid targets of violence but such protection does not equal endorsement. Free speech would not protect people promoting the death penalty if they encourage vigilante justice as this is a direct incitement to violence.
This is of particular importance because many otherwise reasonable people, both in the furry fandom and beyond, think that violence against facism, often in the guise of the loosely grouped Antifa movement, is acceptable. It is not and that promotion of violence against non-violent speech, even racist and fascistic violent speech, is making it harder to fight against the alt-right for two reasons.
Firstly, the violence against fascists is not going to convince anyone that the alt-right is wrong. Now I can agree that one side has a much nicer end goal than the other but if you look at the alt-right and you look at Antifa, you just see violence. And I don't think you can say that the ends justify the means. We are talking about the kind of world we want to create and if we're going to abandon our principles to create it, then what the hell are we fighting for? And if Antifa is not abandoning their principles, if they truly believe that violence is an acceptable way of promoting their ideas, then I must stand opposed to them. Two sections from Give me the good news, a famous South African song from the 80's seem applicable here to whoever is considering violence.
You can't use guns to build a nation
A bullet never was creation
/…/
You can't use force to sell a promise
Dictatorship was never honest
I am certainly not the only one to have realised this and those that support Antifa's tactics would be well-advised to realise it before making the situation worse. I know people will argue that you can't reason with the alt-right and that is probably true for the leaders but who you do need to reason with and convince are those that are closer to the political middle who will currently be pushed away from the left by Antifa. This is recognised by some journalists, philosophers and academics, with Noam Chomsky calling Antifa a "major gift to the right." The Daily Show also points out the way that Antifa is going to drive more and more people away from their cause if they continue with their current tactics.
Second, the use of violence, whether equivalent or not, is now explicitly stating that violence is acceptable against those with whom you disagree. When you eschew violence, it is easy to condemn it from the alt-right. When you fail to condemn punching Nazis and actively support the use of force in political debates you set yourself up for trouble. If it's acceptable for one side to use violence then it must be acceptable for the other side to use violence. This is not a situation that we should create; we must oppose all violence, no matter who it is by.
This really brings us back to the point of who makes decisions. From an individual's perspective, their view is correct but other people are viewing the situation from different perspectives and acting accordingly. If you now say it is acceptable to use violence to suppress the free speech of those with whom you disagree, are you prepared to accept the consequences? It hasn't even been three years since the majority of the world stood up to protest the murder of 12 people affiliated with the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo! Once you open the door to violence to fulfill political ends, you can't easily close it again. And you won't be able to dictate which causes may use violence to promote their ends.
Deliberate falsehoods
Free speech does not protect deliberate falsehoods or lies. Free speech is there to allow the exchange of ideas and deliberately putting out incorrect information undermines the goal of those discussion. It is very important for the falsehood to be deliberate though. This is partially due to the possibility of having many different but valid views of the same thing, depending on what you value and how you weigh different types of evidence (although that does not mean that there are not incorrect views) but also because a falsehood due to ignorance is not the same as a malicious falsehood.
This shouldn't be controversial, no one says that a child lied when they give the wrong answer on a test. The child simply did not know and gave what they believed to be correct with no bad faith. Answers can even change as we learn more about the world. This also illustrates one problem with shutting down discussions. If we view those with detestable views the same way as we view the child, we can recognise that, just as banning the child from answering or kicking them out of the class, the only way to get a better answer is through engagement and education.
A further complication is that we do not always view lying to people as wrong. Some people think it is good to lie to children about the existence of Father Christmas or Santa Claus and it is necessary to lie to prepare a surprise party. In those cases you could maintain that there is no malicious intent so those lies are acceptable but that would still leave the door open for the classic "doing the wrong thing for the right reasons" paternalism. I am not going to try and follow those thoughts to a conclusion at this point but merely reiterate that as long as there is no deliberate deception, even speech which is objectively wrong at that point in time would still be protected as free speech.
Harassment
Free speech does not protect harassment. It provides the freedom to discuss ideas but harassment is not about discussion, it is about targeting an individual and making their life unbearable. But we also shouldn't confuse saying things which upset certain people with harassment. It is possible to ignore, move away from, or block people that are saying things that upset one but harassment would include people trying to circumvent such blocks.
The public vs private sphere
Finally, our attention must fall on the question of public vs private arenas. Free speech applies to the public arena and within private spaces it is perfectly legitimate for the owner of said space to add their own restrictions, provided those restrictions do not contravene the law. The majority of furry activities happen within such private spaces; whether it be on various furry websites or at conventions.
Sometimes these restrictions are due to legal reasons in the country of hosting or ownership; for example in October 2016 SoFurry changed its AUP to forbid Nazi symbolism in any context for legal reasons. Sometimes the restrictions are for more pragmatic reasons, such as when Fur Affinity banned cub work in 2010 over funding concerns. Others are due to the nature of the website itself; furry sites are not the place to post all your football fan art unless your team is made of furry players. While people can debate the logic or relevance of those decisions, no one is denying that the sites are within their rights to restrict content for whatever reason.
However, as was mentioned before, online social media is essentially the modern day public space. This is even more the case for the furry fandom which is predominantly online. There are no public spaces online in the same sense that there are public spaces offline but there are spaces where groups of furs can come together. Essentially there is a blurring of public and private which necessitates that any decisions made, even in the private space of furry websites, which impacts on the pseudo-public nature of those spaces needs to be given the appropriate amount of thought.
This essentially mixed space where a private site stands in for a public space means that more restrictions are possible there but also that people who do not normally have to consider wider implications of their actions now need to view a bigger picture. And this comes to the fore with the aforementioned content bans and the calls to remove furs that support the alt-right. While such actions may have the effect of creating less friction on that site they also split the furry community, reduce the diversity and tolerance that is one of the best aspects of the furry community and create echo chambers which limit societal change.
There is some evidence that, outside of the furry community, this might already be happening. Slate reported about alt-right attempts to "build their own internet." The furry fandom had small scale segregation when cub artists migrated from Fur Affinity to Inkbunny but many still maintained a presence on both sites. But, without contact, we have no way to convince people that our way is better. The alt-right will be able to flourish and recruit others with no dissenting voices to challenge them at any point. Some have said that you cannot convince Nazis through reason and this may be true but you can convince those that the Nazis might otherwise convince and many people get pulled into white supremacist and alt-right thinking due to feeling excluded. Actively excluding people is not going to help but contact and communication with them will. This is one of the things that Daryle Jenkins does and we see the same message in Angela King's story, a woman who was a white supremacist until prison forced her to live with other races and she fell in love with a black woman. Without exposure to different people and different ideas there can be no change.
The idea of redemption arcs is a large part of the My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic franchise, particularly from season 5 where Starlight Glimmer, the main villain all season, is finally convinced that she is wrong and, over the next two seasons, whose forgiveness and redemption we watch. Similar ideas come with Trixie who appears in an antagonistic role twice, needing to be given new chances before she is, mostly, reformed and later becomes Starlight's friend. Since almost 1/4 of furries identify as bronies it only seems natural that we take those messages and actually put them into practice.
Why free speech is particularly important for the furry fandom
I have already brought up several examples where I think we can learn something from the intersection of free speech and the furry fandom but I think we can go further. The furry fandom is a primarily online community and it is a community that is built around ideas, fantasies, art and literature. It is a community to whom free speech is particularly important and it has been since the beginning.
In 1978, between the first publication of the APA Vootie and the NorEasCon II World Science Fiction convention where Steve Gallacci's submission of an Erma Felna painting started the discussions that would lead to the modern furry fandom, we had the publication of Omaha The Cat Dancer. This was an erotic anthropomorphic comic, still sold at furry conventions today, which, along with several other comics, caused one comic book store owner to be charged with distributing obscenity. This directly lead to the formation of the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund to protect the First Amendment rights of those involved with comic books. From the start, the furry fandom has been involved in matters of free speech.
The controversial subject of cub art also faces legal issues in various parts of the world and, while many are not doubt pleased about that, that fantasy images are subject to such restrictions should have the furry fandom concerned about furry art in general. The idea of obscenity is not only limited to cub and some people would find furries' tolerance of many diverse sexualities and sexual acts to be problematic. This can, and has affected furries financially. Paypal has been known to freeze accounts that are used for commissioning yiff which leads to uncertainty in the fandom. This is not just a furry problem but it's a general issue that payment processors do not like adult material regardless of whether it is legal or not and which we should oppose.
Those issues revolve around adult material but even the non-adult material is not always appreciated and furs are not always treated well online. This should remind that when we talk about suppressing the speech of others that furries are also a likely target and many of the things that we don't bat an eyelid towards would be considered very strange and perhaps perverse to outsiders. But the major strength of the furry community is its acceptance and tolerance. Those are the values that society needs and needs to promote and the furry fandom must make the choices which give us the opportunity to do so. If we are not in contact with those who disagree and do not speak with those that disagree then we have no chance of changing their minds and building a better society.
Closing Words
Free speech is not the easy path but it is the right path. It doesn't mean that we just let bad ideas spread unopposed but we oppose them in a way that will protect us as well. Follow the advice of Carol Christ, chancellor of UC Berkley where the free speech movement in the 60's began.
Nonetheless, defending the right of free speech for those whose ideas we find offensive is not easy. It often conflicts with the values we hold as a community — tolerance, inclusion, reason and diversity. Some constitutionally protected speech attacks the very identity of particular groups of individuals in ways that are deeply hurtful. However, the right response is not the heckler’s veto, or what some call platform denial. Call toxic speech out for what it is, don’t shout it down, for in shouting it down, you collude in the narrative that universities are not open to all speech. Respond to hate speech with more speech.
We should be thankful that we have leaders like her and organisations like the American Civil Liberties Union who will defend the free speech rights of every person and every perspective. Because, as legal director David Cole explains:
If we defended speech only when we agreed with it, on what ground would we ask others to tolerate speech they oppose?
As furries, we should have learnt about the political use of fear from Zootopia. To quote mayor Bellweather, “Fear always works.” We must do better. We can not give in to fear of the alt-right and make rash decisions that impede our liberty. President Bush used fear after 9/11 to increase surveillance and introduce the Patriot Act to the US which reduced the rights of American and foreign citizens and remains law twelve years after it was supposed to expire. And, to remain with the theme of Nazism and fear, Hitler used the fear and confusion of the Reichstag fire to enact emergency provisions and take complete control of government from 1933 to 1945.
We know what happened in the past, we know that we have limits and we do not know who will write the laws of the future. We need to think clearly, logically and dispassionately. Free speech is the only human right which allows the discussion and formation of others and the progress of society. We should not throw it away lightly in fear of a vocal minority and abandon the principles which we believe in.
To be fair to Noam here, the reason he called it a major gift to the right wasn't because he was indicating it would expand their influence. He was more along the lines of thought that the right is simply BETTER at the whole violence thing. In essence, if the left goes violent then the right is far more prepared to use those tools of social interaction than the meeker left it.
There is certainly that side but I don't think that was the gift part. I think the gift part is, like Trevor Noah says, that they are damaging their own cause and violence will serve to push more people away from joining them than it will bring in to help them.
"If all mankind minus one, were of one opinion, and only one person were of the contrary opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person, than he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind."

~John Stuart Mill~
"And whether the consequences of free speech are dealt out by government or by society at large is irrelevant if the effects are the same.
Having said that, I will also acknowledge that there are some consequences which can occur despite free speech. If you exercise your free speech then there may be societal consequences such as lowering people's opinion of you and perhaps limiting future opportunities. However, such consequences should not be as a result of society trying to punish that person for their speech, excepting in cases where such speech were to violate specific rules of a particular site, to use an example most relevant for the furry fandom."
No no no no no no.
What you are advocating here is completely unrealistic and unworkable. I cannot imagine a world in which a member of the neo Nazis could sue his employer for them firing him after he declared that all Jews were subhuman and threw up a Nazi salute in the middle of his job site, but what you are advocating for would make that a reality. You are looking for a fantasy world ideal of Freedom of Speech. It just doesn't work like that in the real world. There is a very good reason that the 1st Amendment to the U.S. Constitution only applies to government action. Under your position, economic boycotts of businesses that engage in hate speech would be banned. You are advocating for a very specific type of "freedom." You want freedom FROM speech, not freedom of speech. Freedom from speech is a type of freedom where anyone can say what they want and can actively prevent others from reacting to it in any manner that displeases them. It is freedom from criticism and freedom from, as you correctly put it, "consequences." That is a corrupted version of freedom of speech that will never be accepted in modern society.
Freedom of speech means you get to say whatever you want without the government imposing a penalty, with some limitations. You have NO protection against the opinion or actions of non-governmental individuals under "freedom of speech."
'Freedom of speech means you get to say whatever you want without the government imposing a penalty, with some limitations. You have NO protection against the opinion or actions of non-governmental individuals under "freedom of speech."'
Well yeah but punching people is still off limits, wouldn't you think?
Punching people is off limits under the criminal code. Punching someone will get you arrested for assault and battery. It has nothing to do with freedom of speech.
...It does when there are members of the left using said type of intimidation to silence free speech. Hence Trevor Noah and GreenReaper calling them out.
As I said, the criminal code handles that. That is why we have a criminal code. If you punch someone without it being (a) consented or (b) under an accepted definition of self defense, you will be arrested, charged and prosecuted for assault and battery (unless the victim didn't see the punch coming, then it might just be battery). There is no point in conflating the criminal code and the 1st amendment. One has nothing to do with the other.
But you see there are people out there incapable of understanding the complexity of the law like you do, such as Yvette Felarca for instance.
I don't know, worrying about "freedom of speech" on a site that still lets Ike the Dragon the Nazi comment feels like much ado about nothing.
A shitty group was emboldened by a bad president who was only elected because of a quirk of the electoral system. They said, "hey, it's our time now," most everyone else said, "no, no it isn't". That's how it works.
Of course, the problem with fascism and violence is that violence is promised by fascism. It's about "forcible oppression of opposition." That's, like, a defining tenet of the belief system. If someone says "I'm a Nazi" they are saying "I'm going to get violent if you disagree with me." If someone says they're "anti-fascist", that means they are saying "I'm going to get violent if you get violent."
We using knives or guns? How about gunblades? Really go all Final Fantasy. It'll be fun!
I'm not worried about Flayrah. I'm worried about some of the attitudes in the furry fandom.
If it just worked that way, that'd be fine.
And there's the problem. This violence is not all about self defense. Several furs are expressing the view that it's acceptable to initiate the violence.
"If all mankind minus one, were of one opinion, and only one person were of the contrary opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person, than he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind."
It's the myth of the "non-violent revolution." We worship and point to non-violent protesters like Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr. and say "look, they got the job done without hitting anyone over the head" while ignoring the fact that they got to be non-violent figureheads on the backs of hundreds of thousands of acts of violence by other people on their side.
But that's why I'm a centrist, not a leftist (or rightist); I don't want a revolution because revolutions are violent. My sympathies will lie with leftist violent revolutionaries, and I'll certainly gain major satisfaction from watching Richard Spencer get punched in the face, but I'm not going to join them. Major change to a "system" (whether the U.S. government, society or furry fandom or whatever) can only occur one of two ways; quickly, via violent revolution, or slowly, by working with the system.
I've seen Tweets claiming centrists don't think the world can get better, but that's not the truth; I'm saying the world can improve, but I'm not willing to risk violent insurrection to get there. I'm just going to slowly grind it out, and trusting in the system to do its job. I live in a democracy; that means I'm going to get outvoted sometimes. It's not in my best interests to overthrow the government every time that happens.
So, yes, Trump is president, and that fucking sucks balls, but, hey, look, he can't get anything goddamned accomplished, because the system is working. For fuck's sake, his trans ban is getting stonewalled by those liberal hippies at the fucking Pentagon.
But anyway, my original point was, if a furry convention wants to ban fascists, well, they are, by their own admission, violent.
You not really giving me much to argue with there. :/
“But here's some advice, boy. Don't put your trust in revolutions. They always come around again. That's why they're called revolutions.”
― Terry Pratchett, Night Watch
"If all mankind minus one, were of one opinion, and only one person were of the contrary opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person, than he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind."
--Desmond Tutu.
But that would imply that these people (antifa) are capable of actually sticking to their principles. They've shown time and time again that they're more than happy to be the first offenders.
No. Nazis and Furry Raiders aren't people.
If he were doing that at his job site then he could certainly be fired because there will be certain actions which your work does not tolerate. However, he should not be fired for doing those things outside of work as long as they do not affect the quality of his work and he continues to follow the requirements of his workplace.
People are still free to react to speech in whichever way they want, provided that does not violate the law or infringe on the speaker's liberty. Economic boycotts by a single person would not be banned as you are free to shop wherever you want and can make that choice for whatever reason you want. A large scale boycott campaign could be seen to be harmful to a business although whether a business needs to be protected from harm in the same way as a person does would be a different debate.
However, your idea that free speech has no protection from societal consequences is not fully thought through. If society is free to create consequences as long as its not government doing it then it should be free to ostracise people who think differently. That would make it acceptable to discriminate against those who promote equal rights for gays or atheists or blacks because it's not the government doing it. But we surely all agree that that sort of discrimination is bad even if it's not the government doing it.
"If all mankind minus one, were of one opinion, and only one person were of the contrary opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person, than he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind."
"However, your idea that free speech has no protection from societal consequences is not fully thought through. If society is free to create consequences as long as its not government doing it then it should be free to ostracise people who think differently. That would make it acceptable to discriminate against those who promote equal rights for gays or atheists or blacks because it's not the government doing it. But we surely all agree that that sort of discrimination is bad even if it's not the government doing it."
My idea that free speech has no protection from societal consequences is reality. That is how our system works, and it is the only realistic way for our system to work. The only alternative would be to enforce some kind of limitation on criticism of other people's speech.
Example #1
(1) Neo Nazi A goosesteps around town wearing an SS uniform and swastikas, shouts at everyone who sees him that Jews are subhuman. Throws up Nazi salutes at every opportunity.
(2) WacDonalds realizes that Neo Nazi A is a manager of their restaurant, which employs and serves Jews, as well as various other minorities.
(3) WacDonalds fires Neo Nazi A because he is a Nazi.
(4) Neo Nazi A sues WacDonalds and wins millions of dollars, forces them to re-hire him as manager.
(5) Jewish people stop going to WacDonalds and organize protests and boycotts.
(6) WacDonalds sues Jewish people for boycotting them and wins millions of dollars, forces them to continue purchasing WacDonalds.
No bueno.
Example #2
(1) KKK member suddenly decides he will henceforth walk around town in a full Klan regalia, including hood, and carrying burning crosses through black neighborhoods.
(2) People who used to be friends with KKK member realize how bad he is and decide they don't want to have anything to do with him anymore. He is no longer invited to parties and social gatherings.
(3) KKK member sues his former friends for refusing to allow him to join their parties and social gatherings, wins millions of dollars from them and forces them to re-invite him to their gatherings.
(4) Friend A now has no choice but to allow KKK member to attend gatherings at his house, under compulsion from government authorities. One night KKK member is seen walking out of Friend A's house wearing full klan regalia and shouting "Death to Blacks!" This is witnessed by Executive Z, a potential client to Friend A's widget producing company who is black.
(5) Executive Z tells Friend A he doesn't want to buy widgets from him now, because he saw KKK member walking out of his house shouting "death to blacks."
(6) Friend A sues Executive Z, wins millions of dollars and forces Executive Z to buy his widgets.
I could come up with countless similar examples. This is why free speech protection is limited to government actions, aside from obvious moral reasons. Enforcement of free speech means lawsuits, monetary damages and injunctions. It is practical to enforce against the government. It is not practical to use that kind of enforcement against citizens.
Short answer: Those examples are completely ridiculous and are not what I said. In fact the first one is in contradiction to what I said in previous reply and as for the second, you can't sue people for not being your friends. -.-
"If all mankind minus one, were of one opinion, and only one person were of the contrary opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person, than he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind."
How else is your vision for freedom of speech going to be enforced? You are putting forth a new rule for society assuming that there will be no enforcement mechanism?
Not really any new rules. You can already be friends with whoever you like. The closest to a new rule is basically an anti-discrimination saying that someone can't be fired for something that has nothing to do with their job. Your private life and beliefs are no business of your employer.
"If all mankind minus one, were of one opinion, and only one person were of the contrary opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person, than he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind."
So what you are advocating then is to create a new "protected class" under U.S. law that includes opinions. You just don't understand the ramifications of doing that.
This actually harkens back to what we discussed in a different comment section. If you recall, I mentioned that, since the Civil Rights era, the U.S. government has asserted itself to prevent discrimination in "public accommodations" which generally refers to any publicly accessible business. This is why you can't put up a "Whites Only" or "Blacks Only" sign in your shop. In making these laws, the government created (and the courts have enforced) a collection of terms that is referred to as "protected classes." There are a number of these classes dealing with highly specific issues, but the major ones that are mostly referred to are:
race
gender
"color"
religion
national origin
Among the protected classes, all except one are tied to qualities that are to some extent immutable or inherent to a person's being. The only one that isn't is religion, and that is likely considered a protected class due to the Constitution's general devotion to religious freedom. Although religion is not technically inherent to one's being, our leaders have more or less accepted the idea that it is extremely close to that, so it is considered as a protected class.
You are advocating that "opinion" be added to those classes. This would impact employment and so many other areas in ways that you are not imagining. One of the big problems is that "opinion" is not something that is easily identified. Thus any case dealing with that as a protected class would involve intense ambiguities which would make every judge's job a nightmare. Also, because opinion is something that is extremely fleeting, it would be virtually impossible to have any kind of consistency. Countless loopholes would be created. One day someone is a Nazi. The next day they have committed themselves to the teachings of Ghandi. The next day they are a Nazi again. There is no way to control or anticipate this. Like I said, dealing with this when it is government action is plausible because the government is generally a singular body with specific rules by which it operates and generally speaks with one voice (depending on the department). This is not plausible with hundreds of millions of individuals and businesses, all of which have different ideas and ways of operating.
Also, anti-discrimination laws impact numerous areas outside of employment. Like I said before, it would also affect how businesses could interact with their customers. Under current law, a business owner can restrict speech within their store. A restaurant owner could, for example, declare that there will be no weekly Nazi meetings in his restaurant. However, if Nazi beliefs suddenly become part of a protected class, Nazis can sue a restaurant for not allowing them to gather there. Suddenly, Nazis and every other hate group are legitimized throughout society under threat of law.
You think things are much more simple than they actually are. You are advocating for societal changes without considering the legalities and the ripple effects. That is a recipe for disaster.
I'm just not seeing the problems you are. Even when you point them out, they seem to be so artificial and going a different interpretation to what I'm saying, like your one about opinions changing. I don't see why that matters because no matter what opinion a person holds it is irrelevant to them doing their job. There is a constant "are they doing their job?" If yes, then their opinion is irrelevant. If no, then they could be fired because they aren't doing what they are supposed to be doing. Do you really think a business should have a say in their employees lives outside of work? I certainly don't.
As for the other one, yes, you shouldn't be kicking people out if they are not causing a disturbance for others. If people are going to have a meeting that is not disruptive then that should be fine. I guess it depends what you mean by legitimised but I don't see why allowing someone to have a meeting says anything about agreeing with the group. The reverse is then whether you think it's okay for a restaurant to declare that there can be no gay meetings in the restaurant.
Edit: I'm not talking about US law. I am talking in general. If there is a right way of doing things then everyone should be doing it. And the right way to me is to maximise the freedom of every person to do as they will as long as it is not harming or infringing on the rights of others.
"If all mankind minus one, were of one opinion, and only one person were of the contrary opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person, than he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind."
"I'm just not seeing the problems you are."
That's pretty much your entire problem in a nutshell, yeah.
U.S. law is most friendly toward freedom of speech already so it makes sense to talk about U.S. law.
As far as why it matters if opinions change, that's because no laws are absolute. The law will have to have accommodations for certain scenarios, one of which you already alluded to. For example, if someone is a Nazi and has several Jewish subordinates. Well one day he might believe that no Jews shall ever be promoted and the next day he might believe that Jews can be promoted. Then the next day he may believe that no Jews shall be promoted again. You can't anticipate that in a way that the law could realistically handle.
You say that no one should be removed from a restaurant as long as they aren't being "disruptive." Well answer this, who decides the meaning of "disruptive?" You have just created another loophole.
And guess what, under current U.S. federal law it is possible for a restaurant to declare no gay meetings, because sexual orientation is not yet recognized as a protected class. It is ironic to me that you are (unknowingly I'm sure) advocating for increased rights for bigots before advocating for increased rights for gays. But this is just another one of the problems with your position.
If he is showing a trend of Jews not being promoted then that would be a sign of discrimination which can be acted upon. If he's changing his mind but Jews are still being promoted (and not demoted when his mind changes) then it all averages out.
I'm not sure disruptive is that controversial of a term. If it's creating a disturbance that is ruining the experience for others. That is due to their actions and not their beliefs.
I am totally aware that the US doesn't protect against discrimination on sexual orientation. I'm not sure why you say advocating for increased rights for bigots before gays since I have spent many years talking about how gays should not be discriminated against. And I'm not even talking about increased rights for a particular group. My point is that all groups should have equal protection and the government should not favour any particular group.
"If all mankind minus one, were of one opinion, and only one person were of the contrary opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person, than he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind."
If he is not promoting Jews he can always come up with various excuses why. These people are very clever. It is much more practical for a business to say he's an admitted Nazi and Jews aren't being promoted, therefore he's the problem, rather than having to waste countless resources trying to prove what is in his mind at any particular moment and then hire lawyers to defend themselves when he sues for "discrimination against Nazi."
And yes, any term used in legal disputes is crucial if it is not specifically defined and if there is subjectivity. Subjectivity leads to litigation unless there is a specific person who is the ultimate decider. You are saying that a restaurant owner should not be the ultimate decider of whether Nazis gathering in his business is a disturbance. You want to give the Nazis the ability to contest that in court. That is a problem.
As for the last point, I just find it weird to see people ranting about how bigot's rights aren't protected enough when there are still many marginalized groups who are still suffering government sanctioned discrimination.
C.S. Lewis, After Priggery - What?
Anyway, remember when GreenReaper wrote an article on like, health insurance or something, and gave really intangible reasons that it's TOTALLY furry related, and nobody bought it? I'm getting déjà vu
Yup
You literally retweeted Dogpatch Press on the same issues.
"If all mankind minus one, were of one opinion, and only one person were of the contrary opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person, than he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind."
...Yeah, on my personal Twitter, not a furry news and reviews website.
Edit: Actually I don't think I've reblogged any of the Dogpatch Press tweets here except maybe the comic that Patch didn't make anyway
Except what you retweeted was about how this stuff is relevant to the furry community.
"If all mankind minus one, were of one opinion, and only one person were of the contrary opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person, than he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind."
I don't know which retweets you're talking about, but it doesn't matter, because this article isn't relevant to this website regardless of whether I find something important enough to share on my personal social media.
Sure. And I guess there weren't at least four Flayrah articles on the alt-right and furry that all generated a huge amount of discussion and argument? Doesn't the term "furry raiders" ring a bell at least?
"If all mankind minus one, were of one opinion, and only one person were of the contrary opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person, than he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind."
I didn't think Lamar's article on MUCKs belonged here either (and said as much) but at least it was blessedly short. Lol.
The other articles on Raiders and Alt Furry I can think of all belong here, even the ones I think were done poorly.
The notes and summaries I made before starting were 800 words. I can say I did not expect it to get this long. One the plus side, maybe I now have the longest article on Flayrah. :) Also, no one forced you to read this.
"If all mankind minus one, were of one opinion, and only one person were of the contrary opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person, than he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind."
Good defense, "don't like don't read"
No one forced me to read it, but my better judgment compelled me to skim.
To be fair, there was at least one section that did cover furry fandom and censorship directly, and a second section about public versus private sphere does indicate that private and public is becoming a bit muddied as private organizations fight over public spaces of engagement on the internet: particularly true in the furry fandom.
Now is it fair to expect furry communities to somehow 'exercise' the demons out of people instead of simply not dealing with them or just removing them from the space? Probably not. We are not experts on extremists and how to defuse them. Our government is supposed to be helping us with these things, but unfortunately recently in the US our leaders are inflaming them more than helping to defuse them. So it forces the feeling of needing vigilantism, even if the Nazis aren't as much of a threat in a republic of 50 governments after a recession than in a war torn country that is half the size of Texas after a depression.
The fact that the two parties are equal in scope and both seem to be ready to enact their second amendment rights should the other go to far shows that while Nazism may not take over, they may instead just try and push the US into a second civil war, because that's the most damage they can hope to cause. And it is possible that Russia (and their Manchurian Candidate) has that goal in mind as well. Or us fighting North Korea. They just want us fighting for some reason. Probably so they can start doing whatever military acts they have in mind with smoke screened impunity.
These things don't have to do much with the fandom for sure. Unfortunately if they do get bad enough, they certainly would distract from hobbies and enjoyment one once had in life.
You started it.
Sure but that's a specific event happening to a specific furry group/website. I didn't even offer my opinion on the situation.
I'll just leave this here:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paradox_of_tolerance
That explains what we're seeing in Europe with Islam.
Make an account so I can blacklist all your comments
Go back to McDonalds. Look, I'll even give you my Maid Marian and Judy plushies. Yes, I actually have some! You can pretend you're on a date with them. It's tres haram!
If anything you're the one who needs to go back to McDonald's. Maybe get the fish sandwich as I can see you very clearly need some brain food.
If punching a white nationalist makes you a hero, then I can only imagine what that makes a Muslim puncher by your very own logic.
Islam has killed more people than white nationalism. That's not to say that I feel the need to support either, though.
Related: https://extranewsfeed.com/tolerance-is-not-a-moral-precept-1af7007d6376
It raises some good points but misses the mark on others because someone can think one group of people should die but as long as they don't act on it then that can be tolerated (although it should be argued against).
"If all mankind minus one, were of one opinion, and only one person were of the contrary opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person, than he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind."
