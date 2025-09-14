Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet



Tuesday, the organizers for the Washington, D.C., FurRide sent an announcement to members advising attendees on how to behave in the presence of the National Guard during the upcoming event on September 20th riding the D.C. Metro. The message tells furs to “not engage in heckling, photography, or other disturbance” to the troops or to “other law enforcement personnel”.

President Donald Trump activated the National Guard in D.C. last month under the auspices of lowering crime in a city where, in the last five years, crime rates have fluctuated, and violent crime is on the decline since peaking two years ago. The National Guard are patrolling the Metro system as well as roaming the city’s streets. Some are armed, effectively making it an occupation.

Trump’s 30-day emergency direct control over the District’s police department expired Wednesday, though city police have been instructed by the mayor to coordinate indefinitely with federal law enforcement in an apparent appeasement.

FurRide 3 was scheduled days before an assault against a DOGE kid known as “Big Balls” occurred in the capitol city, which kicked off Trump calling in the National Guard. The FurRide will take the Orange Line from its western terminus Vienna (Virginia), to Smithsonian (National Mall). Several stops along the way are noted to have a National Guard presence. The first FurRide happened last September, and the second one back this past March.

Gladis Orca, the organizer, wrote in a direct message that she is “trying to minimize the chance of any conflicts”. She added, “the safety of our group is our top concern of course, and our updated guidance is in place to ensure a safe and enjoyable event for our attendees, and we look forward to not having to issue such guidance in the future once the current deployment ends.”

The organizers of the FurRide are trying to do one every six months. The occupation may last until the end of the year, but how long they’ll actually stay is an unanswered question.