'Alt-Furry' suffers blowback after Alt-Right rally leads to death of citizen

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 5 ( 1 vote)

On August 12, during a "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, a car drove into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing 32-year old Heather Heyer and injuring 19 others. James Alex Fields, Jr., who some linked to a local white nationalist organization, has been charged with second degree murder in relation to the event. On the 14th, VoIP messaging application Discord announced they had deleted AltRight.com's server, and others, citing TOS violations and promising to "take action against white supremacy, nazi ideology, and all forms of hate".

Discord closed, content leaked

The same day, members of the furry community began reporting the "AltFurry" Discord server, an Alt-Right furry community who are associated with Califur's recent security issues. Before the rally, the server had announced on Twitter that members of theirs would be attending. Following a tip about a Dogpatch Press article linking the group (and member TheBigKK) to the Charlottesville rally, people sent in messages from leaked logs of the chat revealing TOS violations, and the server was closed, as well as a second "back-up" server.

Looking into the leak revealed that a Tweet by "Kekus of Akkad" that included an edited photo of Deo Vacuus as the driver during the vehicular attack had been created by AltFurry leader Len Gilbert, who encouraged the image to be Tweeted by a member:

Perpetrator in Charlottesville identified as @DeoTasDevil



Heard yelling, "OUTTA MY FANDOM, FASCISTS!"



This is why we need #AltFurry pic.twitter.com/kQ3Pz6AoRZ — Kekus of Akkad (@TheWolfsWord) August 12, 2017

In the interim of Discord's announcement and removal of the AltFurry server, the group set up a Telegram channel, where members discussed the vehicular attack, characterizing it as inspiring and overlaying a Mussolini quote to a photo:

Furrydelphia's preemptive act

More hits kept coming on the days following the rally as furry conventions weighed in and even took steps to preemptively ban individuals affiliated with the movement. Furrydelphia, a new convention that is having its pilot gathering this weekend, released a statement on August 14 indicating it has taken steps to ban AltFurry individuals it perceived as engaging in threatening behavior. While reactions to this announcement in the wake of the attack have been largely positive, a few have noted that this sort of preemptive banning may set a poor precedent.