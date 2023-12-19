Creative Commons license icon

Four Legs Good

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Tue 19 Dec 2023 - 02:36Edited as of 02:45
We came across a brand-new comic from Boom! Studios called Animal Pound. It goes like this: “When animals grow tired of being caged, killed, and sold off-it’s only a matter of time before they’ve had enough… When an uprising puts a pound in control of the animals, they quickly find themselves as comrades, united against everything that walks on two legs. But with this newfound power comes a sudden challenge: how best to lay the groundwork for this new democracy as they write their first constitution!” Written by Tom King (Love Everlasting) and illustrated by award-winning artist Peter Gross (The Books of Magic), Animal Pound comes to comic shops later this week.


image c. 2023 Boom! Studios

earthfurst — Tue 19 Dec 2023 - 12:50
A few years earlier another publisher (Ablaze) published Animal Castle, which is another series inspired by Orwell's Animal Farm.

Animal Castle: https://www.comics.org/series/178865/covers/
Animal Castle Vol. 2: https://www.comics.org/series/200139/covers/

