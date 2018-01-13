Pennsylvania fur LupineFox found not guilty of child rape
Kenneth C. Fenske, better known in furry circles as LupineFox, has been found not guilty by a jury in a Bucks County court of sexual abuse charges which were widely reported in local media, and linked to the arrest of seven other suspects during 2016 and 2017.
The four day trial concluded after two hours of jury deliberations. LupineFox proclaimed his innocence throughout; unlike David R. Parker (RebelWolf), who plead guilty last August to federal child sex trafficking of the boy concerned, and assisted the prosecution. The defence focused on undermining the 16-year-old boy's testimony, calling it "a train wreck" and claiming that the ultimate goal was a payout in civil court.
Highlighted was the boy's recollection of Fenske taking off a fox costume (with "full long sleeves and pants, a zipper in the back, paw gloves, and a fox head with pointy ears") before the alleged rape – said to have occurred when he was 8, while attending furmeets at Fenske's house dressed as "Tony the Tiger". The builder of LupineFox's fox fursuit Renoir said it was made in 2015.
About the authorGreenReaper (Laurence Parry) — read stories — contact (login required)
a software developer and Kai Norn from London, UK, interested in wikis and computers
Small fuzzy creature who likes cheese & carrots. Founder of WikiFur, lead admin of Inkbunny, and Editor-in-Chief of Flayrah.
To me the big things was that the defense had to have probably presented the pictures of the fox costume designed in 2015 and asked if that was the costume in question; to which the victim said yes. If that did occur then it certainly would punch a wide hole in the prosecution's case.
For the prosecutor however, there are many fox costumes in the world as well, so just because one was used doesn't mean it was that one that was used. And that's sort of where they I think they're coming from.
In reality, the victim here was still a victim, sadly. David Parker still did harm to them, and maybe the young adult decided that taking out those David associated with was warranted, even though in reality it is possible Kenneth could have had no clue of the dark secret the people they associated with had. If that's the case the act was misguided, and it's good that those who did harm were put away while those that were just in the same social circle but not criminal were acquitted.
