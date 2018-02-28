"What the Fox?!", a new anthology from Fred Patten

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

What the Fox?!, my newest anthology, will be published soon by Thurston Howl Publications. It can be pre-ordered, and after March 3, 2018 it should be available for purchasing directly from their online catalogue.

Bringing together twenty-one original short stories and two reprints, this 291-page collection is about anthropomorphic animals in funny situations. It's designed to appeal to both science-fiction and fantasy fans, as well as fans of humor in fantasy.

Everything from a llama barbershop quartet to a lupine generation gap, a rabbit king battling a dinosaur (or is it a dragon?), a human with a spider fiancée, a dog-hating postal worker turned into a were-chihuahua, inept wolf Vikings, to a dog movie screenwriter – and much more! All these stories are for your imagination and enjoyment. Plus you get each author's favorite animal joke, and a recommended-reading list.

The anthology is available in two editions, each with a different cover. The regular edition is a trade paperback, with illustrations in black-and-white or grayscale. The deluxe edition is a hardcover book, and the illustrations are in full color. Each story comes with an illustration by Tabsley (the cover artist) or Jeqon. There's adult humor towards the back of the book that might be rated as a strong PG or a weak R.

Contents:

FAPD, by Sofox

by Sofox Perfect Harmony, by Jaleta Clegg

by Jaleta Clegg Counter-Curlture, by Televassi

by Televassi The Carrot is Mightier Than the Sword, by Nidhi Singh

by Nidhi Singh A Web of Truths, by James Hudson



by James Hudson Suddenly, Chihuahua, by Madison Keller

by Madison Keller Kenyak's Saga, by MikasiWolf

by MikasiWolf Rapscallions, by Mary E. Lowd

by Mary E. Lowd Dazzle Joins the Screenwriters' Guild, by Scott Bradfield

by Scott Bradfield A Late Lunch, by Nightshade





by Nightshade Riddles in the Road, by Searska GreyRaven

by Searska GreyRaven The Lost Unicorn, by Shawn Frazier

by Shawn Frazier Boomsday, by Jennie Brass

by Jennie Brass Oh! What a Night! by Tyson West

by Tyson West Moral for Dogs, by Maggie Veness



by Maggie Veness Broadstripe, Virginia Smells Like Skunk, by Skunkbomb

by Skunkbomb A Legend In His Own Time, by Fred Patten

by Fred Patten The Cat's Meow, by Lisa Pais

by Lisa Pais Woolwertz Department Store Integrated Branch Employee Manual: Human-Furred Relations, by Frances Pauli



by Frances Pauli A List of Erotica Clichés You Should Avoid in Your Heat Submission, by Dark End

by Dark End The Best and Greatest Story Ever, by Mog Moogle

by Mog Moogle Self-Insertion, by Jaden Drackus

by Jaden Drackus The Best and Greatest Sequel: Pron Harder Damnit! by Some Guy Who Is Definitely Not The Main Character

Regular edition: $18.00. (ISBN 9781945247309)

Deluxe edition: $25.00. (ISBN 9781945247316)