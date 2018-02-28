"What the Fox?!", a new anthology from Fred Patten
What the Fox?!, my newest anthology, will be published soon by Thurston Howl Publications. It can be pre-ordered, and after March 3, 2018 it should be available for purchasing directly from their online catalogue.
Bringing together twenty-one original short stories and two reprints, this 291-page collection is about anthropomorphic animals in funny situations. It's designed to appeal to both science-fiction and fantasy fans, as well as fans of humor in fantasy.
Everything from a llama barbershop quartet to a lupine generation gap, a rabbit king battling a dinosaur (or is it a dragon?), a human with a spider fiancée, a dog-hating postal worker turned into a were-chihuahua, inept wolf Vikings, to a dog movie screenwriter – and much more! All these stories are for your imagination and enjoyment. Plus you get each author's favorite animal joke, and a recommended-reading list.
The anthology is available in two editions, each with a different cover. The regular edition is a trade paperback, with illustrations in black-and-white or grayscale. The deluxe edition is a hardcover book, and the illustrations are in full color. Each story comes with an illustration by Tabsley (the cover artist) or Jeqon. There's adult humor towards the back of the book that might be rated as a strong PG or a weak R.
Contents:
- FAPD, by Sofox
- Perfect Harmony, by Jaleta Clegg
- Counter-Curlture, by Televassi
- The Carrot is Mightier Than the Sword, by Nidhi Singh
- A Web of Truths, by James Hudson
- Suddenly, Chihuahua, by Madison Keller
- Kenyak's Saga, by MikasiWolf
- Rapscallions, by Mary E. Lowd
- Dazzle Joins the Screenwriters' Guild, by Scott Bradfield
- A Late Lunch, by Nightshade
- Riddles in the Road, by Searska GreyRaven
- The Lost Unicorn, by Shawn Frazier
- Boomsday, by Jennie Brass
- Oh! What a Night! by Tyson West
- Moral for Dogs, by Maggie Veness
- Broadstripe, Virginia Smells Like Skunk, by Skunkbomb
- A Legend In His Own Time, by Fred Patten
- The Cat's Meow, by Lisa Pais
- Woolwertz Department Store Integrated Branch Employee Manual: Human-Furred Relations, by Frances Pauli
- A List of Erotica Clichés You Should Avoid in Your Heat Submission, by Dark End
- The Best and Greatest Story Ever, by Mog Moogle
- Self-Insertion, by Jaden Drackus
- The Best and Greatest Sequel: Pron Harder Damnit! by Some Guy Who Is Definitely Not The Main Character
Regular edition: $18.00. (ISBN 9781945247309)
Deluxe edition: $25.00. (ISBN 9781945247316)
