Furry convention attendance reaches 5 digits at Midwest FurFest 2018

Based on preliminary numbers from this weekend, Midwest FurFest 2018 had 10,700 attendees - a 22% increase from last year!

Attendance aside, there were many more numbers that furries could be proud of, including:

444 MFF staff members

Over 1400 employed in Rosement

1 million square feet of convention space

242 dealers in the Dealers Den

139 dealers in the Artists Alley

74 dealers in the Artists Marketplace

103 artists in the Art Show

A sizable $92,794 was donated to this year's charity, Sit Stay Read! $50,000 of that was donated by the convention itself, and over $12,000 came from the Foxes and Peppers "Spread thy Wings" concert.

Next year's FurFest will be from December 5th to 8th, 2019. Here's to the con's continued success, and Congrats to everyone who made it happen!