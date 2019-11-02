Furpoclypse moves venues as Halloween convention's hotel became ghastly

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 4.7 ( 3 votes)

Furpcolypse, out of Connecticut, has always been an interesting Halloween gathering for furries. To fit the season, the convention usually picks themes dealing with decay or a haunted vibe. Over the last few years when the hotel they contracted with fell under new management, one thing started to become perfectly clear. The venue itself was dressing itself up to the themes, and it would not back down from one upping the attendees themselves.

What was once known as the Radisson was now the Red Lion, but its foundation had not moved from its spot off the 91 in Cromwell. The venue's story is one which is cursed. Clearly the architect was mad, as they had adorned it with a lovely indoor pool, however placed it smack dab in the middle of a building that was not prepared for the maintenance and moisture that it brought with it. As a result the costs of upkeep was high, and apparently unmanageable by their owner. What followed was a game of hot potato with the ownership.

Meanwhile the building continued to decay to a point where it may find itself perfectly at home in a Dan Bell feature. Black mold spattered the ceiling, rust, decay, and boarded off rooms were plenty. Convention goers reported that they would be given keys to a room before being informed that they needed to trade it in since guests were no longer allowed in particular suites. One room seemed to have a hidden loft, which was explored. One cosplayer adorning a GhostBuster uniform may have been able to find a PK rating in the pool, which showed signs of organic growth within its waters.

It was known before the 2019 event that the soul of the convention would be set free to seek greener pastures, and it was announced at closing ceremonies that they found one, The Crowne Plaza in Stamford. One explorer indicated the hotel appears to be clean, modern, and spacious. Whatever next year’s experiences may bring, they certainly will not be able to top stories of the decaying zombie of a hotel from which they had come.

“Or can they?”, the reporter inquires with a crash of thunder and a mechanical laugh.