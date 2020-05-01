Newsbytes archive for April 2020

Posted by Anon on Fri 1 May 2020 - 10:20

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, dronon, earthfurst, GreenReaper, and mwalimu.

GreenReaper: Children's story monster the Gruffalo gets into the swing of social distancing - though, you'd think he'd be used to it...

2cross2affliction: YouTuber Lindsay Ellis presents "Why is Cats?", a comprehensive look at why Cats is.

2cross2affliction: A 4-year-old tiger named Nadia has become the first animal to test positive for COVID-19 in the US.

GreenReaper: It's the year of the rat - and they're hungry.

dronon: What property is Disney thinking about re-doing as "live action" computer animation? How about... Robin Hood?

GreenReaper: Coronavirus lockdown madness leads some village people in Derbyshire to moo like cows.

GreenReaper: A raven puppet is being used to teach some Canadian First Nations citizens about the importance of hand-washing and social distancing in a dialect of Cree, a family of indigenous languages.

GreenReaper: Confined to home, UK graffiti artist Banksy is getting into the spirit of the Year of the Rat while royally pissing off his wife, by working in - and on - the bathroom.

mwalimu: A new video about Beastars on "Get in the Robot", a YouTube channel for anime fans, talks at some length about furries, and it's mostly pretty accurate.

earthfurst: Julie Bennett, best known to furries as the voice of Cindy Bear in Yogi Bear cartoons passed away March 31, 2020 due to COVID-19 complications. Her credits from 1950-2000 include Agatha and Emily Vulture, Lola on Garfield and Friends, etc.

GreenReaper: Infrared camera drones used to locate stricken kangaroos and koalas after wildfires.

GreenReaper: Plight of the pink dolphins.

GreenReaper: Saving tree kangaroos in Papua New Guinea with coffee.