Fursuiter gains notoriety for building VR World based on infamous Four Seasons Landscaping building

What happens when an outgoing fursuiting feline is stuck indoors with a copy of VRChat, Unity, and hours of time on his hands? He builds VRChat worlds of course. In his ever growing interest in VRChat worlds, Coopertom, decided to bring his building skills into the trashy alleyways of one infamous location: Four Seasons Landscaping of Philadelphia.

Because of its renowned, this VR World caught the attention of Buzzfeed and other news outlets and was featured on Twitter’s “What’s Happening” page, along with having tens of thousand of engagements.



Ha ha ha OMG! The grand debut of Four Seasons Total Landscaping was AMAZING! Thank you to everyone who showed up! pic.twitter.com/2c5KQKQwgC — coopertom (@thecoopertom) November 9, 2020

The story behind the Four Seasons “Infamy”

As the news media started calling the results for the United States 2020 election, Rudy Guilliani had a Kanye West moment for his senpai Donal Trump saying “I’mma let you finish but Trump is the Winningest President of all Time.”

Okay he didn’t actually say this, it was actually about the fact that Rudy wanted to state that they would be utilizing the courts to fight the results in states where Biden was called to win. But to be fair to my misquote, Kanye also apparently lost the election. Though you can’t be sure. Mr. West should sue all the states to recount them! Of course maybe even he realizes he can’t trump Trump when it come’s to jacking the stage from those that achieved their hard earned victories. Amature! Sad!

So back on the topic at hand, which was the setting for this speech Gulianni made. The reason the area had become so infamous is because of how strange it was for a major campaign to make a speech in front of a business of this particular architectural style. Its teal bluish green bricks bleached before a flat asphalt lot. The glass with its milky translucent sheen that looks like it taunts other windows with how thick and jacked its panes are, though a closer look would reveal it’s just a regular pane of glass that looks tougher than it is. Along the sliding door where the cargo enters and exits the building, a chess board layout of Trump/Pence signs is plastered.

Excuse me, this is the Trump campaign. I meant a checkerboard layout. My apologies.

Given this was supposed to be a pressor for the once Mayor of New York, there was some confusion that the venue was going to be at the Four Seasons, a luxury hotel in the same city that looks to be more Trumpian in nature: large, luxurious, and a trife smug. Instead we got our teal friend, residing next to an adult book story, which CooperTom has gladly added to his VRChat world after popular demand.

CooperTom: Outgoing Fursuiter to VR Enthusiast

Before COVID-19 caused people to start to socially distance, CooperTom was quite the active fursuiter. Every convention would bring a new plethora of photos. The outgoing and confident cat had lots of fun exploring the world in his suit, one infamous photo had him with a birthday cake in the corner of an abandoned looking building.

However, when the shut down came, he found joy in playing around in Virtual Reality. The worlds he once explored in the real world were replaced with those online. His curiosity for these new worlds and the experiences they brought inspired him to start creating his own. In his journeys he found the infamous Kansas home with the room-size bathtub, an expansive forest,and a weapon range. He records his experience in those virtual worlds and shares them on his Twitter and YouTube channels.

As the real world closed its doors for exploration, it is the virtual worlds he now spelunks.

Other than the one that got him notoriety, he also created a late show set and a mall. What the future may bring for this creator is uncertain, but Virtual Reality will only expand in the fandom’s future for furries stuck at home due to disease or other travel distresses. For those that design worlds and avatars there will be ample opportunity to put their works out there for a little side dollars or just for fun.

As furries recreate more of these real world locations for their enjoyment, whether they be fancy hotels where we used to have our conventions in or the not so fancy places similarly named to hotels that ex-Mayors shout in dismay at. It really makes you realize we have come a long way in immersive imagery since View Master was the hottest ticket for getting away to new places. While we know not what the future brings, furries will be there pushing the boundaries of new experiences, wherever they may go.