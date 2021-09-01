Newsbytes archive for August 2021

Posted by Anon on Wed 1 Sep 2021 - 03:56

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, BlindWolf8, dronon, earthfurst, and GreenReaper.

BlindWolf8: Furspeech: The 'purrfect' constructed language of furries.

GreenReaper: A demo is out for BiliBili's F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch, a "Metroidvania action game featuring exploration, intense combat and challenging platforming" - and a rabbit with a mecha fist.

2cross2affliction: Prolific voice actor of animated anthropomorphic animal characters Idris Elba would like to share a knock-knock joke with the world.

earthfurst: Thea White, voice actress of Muriel Bagge on the Courage the Cowardly Dog animated TV series, died July 30 at age 81. Thea will apparently voice Muriel in an upcoming crossover Scooby-Doo movie with a release date of September 14, 2021.

GreenReaper: Bat babies babble like humans do, laying the building-blocks for communication.

2cross2affliction: Helluva Boss Episode 6, "Truth Seekers", is available now on YouTube.

dronon: From 2020, Die Känguru-Chroniken, a movie adaptation of the first book of The Kangaroo Chronicles by German author Marc-Uwe Kling. (Tip: Tempe O'Kun)