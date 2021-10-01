Newsbytes archive for September 2021
Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, BlindWolf8, dronon, and GreenReaper.
GreenReaper: If you ever wanted to know how cartoon animals get on in a supermarket with their natural abilities, Natural Habitat is the Twitter account for you. [tip: Ailan Sempar]
dronon: The finalists in the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.
GreenReaper: If you wanna be fly like a spider, Webbed may be the action-adventure platformer for you. [tip: Kahai]
GreenReaper: "The dragon's 'bit' is critical to the symbolism" - Welsh artist Rhŷn Williams explains why he petitioned the Senedd to "demand that all depictions of our dragon have a penis" after the Royal Mint put one on. [tip: @JN_Squire]
GreenReaper: Has your bill gotten bigger recently? It could be climate change.
BlindWolf8: Upside-down rhino research wins Ig Nobel Prize.
2cross2affliction: Beanie Babies: a humorous history.
GreenReaper: COVID brought peace for Alaska's harbour seals, sea otters, dolphins and humpback whales - and a factor-of-ten increase in listening distance. But a lack of cruise ships crippled Juneau's thriving tourist business. Now they're coming back.
dronon: Scientists have located the gene that gives domestic cats their stripes.
BlindWolf8: Crypto trading hamster outperforms Bitcoin, Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood.
GreenReaper: Preening with half a jaw, and the perfect pebble.
BlindWolf8: Keeping the good eggs safe: The traffic patrol officer at this school is a chicken. And it wears a fluorescent vest.
GreenReaper: "Beaver city-builders aren't exactly an established genre..." - rebuilding the world after humans have had their chance, one dam and waterwheel at a time.
dronon: In Niigata, Japan, the Wara Art Festival creates huge animal sculptures made of straw around wooden frames.
GreenReaper: "Patience, please" - neural implants may one day allow us to "program experiences directly into the brain's sensory regions", but they're not yet ready to accept furry commissions.
dronon: The Amazing World of Gumball is getting both a movie and a new series.
BlindWolf8: Meet Hartford's 'Furry Fandom,' a group of people with a unique hobby.
GreenReaper: Manta ray design inspires microplastics filter.
GreenReaper: Vice notes the Internet Archive's Furry History Collection.
GreenReaper: The dingo who fell from the sky.
Comments
Post new comment