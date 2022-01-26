Michigan school board meeting littered with furry conspiracy around cat pan in bathroom

Edited

On the 20th of December 2021, a school board meeting was held for the Midland Public Schools in Michigan. At this meeting a woman had accused schools around the nation of placing cat litter pans in their gender neutral bathrooms for their “furry” students. A video of this rumor being presented started to go viral among the furry spaces a month later, along with a response from the school board.

The reason for the month's delay to reach traction throughout the internet was that the interaction was shared by the Michigan GOP Co-Chair Mashawn Maddock, on her Facebook account. In her post she seemed to be gung-ho about bringing an end to this cat pan menace. Maddock is currently under investigation over elector schenangans within the state of Michigan during the 2020 Presidential elections.

While the parent in the shared video started with a statement about her opposition to the Test-to-Stay program enacted toward unvaccinated students, the mother found two of her allotted three minutes directed at a statement she heard a child say a few months back about furries, and subsequently, cat pans in the restroom.

The Panned Speech

Below is a transcript of the interaction at the meeting as the parent expressed her concerns:

Concerned Woman: “Hi, Merry Christmas.” Board Member: “Merry Christmas to you.” Concerned Woman: I have a speech prepared to read regarding the Test-to-Stay program and how unconstitutional it is. But, I need to address something else— not just to you as the board, but to parents and grandparents and taxpayers in our community. *sigh* Still wrapping my brain around this a little bit, but yesterday I heard something— and I was stunned, and today I am equally stunned and a little bit upset— well, not a little bit a lot a bit upset— furious, I would even use that word. I want to talk— about the fact that— and I know this is going on nation wide so it’s not just for your— for this board, but our community needs to understand that the agenda that is being pushed through our schools is um— just my opinion— but somewhat nefarious when it comes to some of the, um, activities. So let’s talk about fury— furries. I was addressed [sic] by a child, a couple of months ago, that they are put in an environment where there are kids that are— that identify as a furry. A cat or a dog, whatever. And so yesterday I heard that at least one of our schools in our town has a— in one of the unisex bathrooms, a litterbox for the kids that identify as cats. And, um, I am really desturbed by that. And I will do some more investigation on that. I know it’s going on nationwide, I know it is, it’s part of the agenda that’s being pushed I don’t want to understand it. But I think that people need to be aware of it. Because I’m really upset as a parent that my child is put in an environment like that and— I’m all for creativity and imagination but when someone lives in a fantasy world and expects other people to go along with it, I have a problem with that.

The Board’s Response to the sandy rumor

