Newsbytes archive for March 2022

Posted by Anon on Sat 2 Apr 2022 - 08:19

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, dronon, GreenReaper, and Sonious.

2cross2affliction: With a day left to vote before polls close, the Oscars' "Fan Favorite" poll has released a leaderboard of the top ten vote getting movies so far. Sing 2 is setting (alphabetically!) between Power of the Dog and Spider-Man.

GreenReaper: Furries, please look after this bear: Variety points out that Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also the local voice of Paddington.

dronon: A French animated film coming out later in 2022 will explore the myths of Icarus and the Minotaur.

dronon: Wanted: Grizzly Bear Conflict Manager. (This position is suitable for telework and may be allowed to telework with supervisory approval.)

GreenReaper: Dolphins are cool; but a crab is fine, too.

2cross2affliction: Taste testing the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated cartoon's ridiculous pizza toppings.

Sonious: Government seizes a Charizard card from a citizen who used their Coronavirus loan benefit to acquire it.

GreenReaper: A further twist in this unlikely tale: it's been suggested that Subwoofer is none other than Ylvis, of "What Does The Fox Say?" fame. 🦊 🍌 🐺

dronon: Trailer for Sonic 2 The Hedgehog... I mean Sonic The Hedgehog 2. (I'm still recovering from the Daylight Savings Time change.)

2cross2affliction: A few concrete details on the very delayed Puss in Boots 2: The Last Wish have started to arrive.

2cross2affliction: Watch a cat die a lot in the trailer for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. That's actually really dark!

GreenReaper: "Your hero in Tunic is not yet a fox. They are a cub. And so you, the player, must become the fox for them."

GreenReaper: Beavers got back... to London.

dronon: It's been several years, but the Brackenwood project remains alive - Behold, a peek at The Dashkin!

Sonious: Goal Publications closes its doors at end of March. Doing final clearance sale.

GreenReaper: Left behind: the pets abandoned in Ukraine.

GreenReaper: Sometimes, furry artists have needs; like the need for a detailed description of non-avian dinosaur cloacal anatomy, in comparison to other reptiles, birds and amphibians. Fortunately, scientists are on hand to provide!

dronon: Unfinished Business by @writerfox, currently on pre-order, gets an Editor's Pick review at Booklife.

dronon: The membership requirements for joining the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association have been updated.

dronon: Netflix announces their intention to produce an animated film about a canine Mexican wrestler, I, Chihuahua.

dronon: Not especially furry, but of possible interest to aquatics and giant monster fans: Netflix releases teaser trailer for The Sea Beast.