Newsbytes archive for May 2022

Posted by Anon on Wed 1 Jun 2022 - 08:37

0 Your rating: None

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, dronon, and GreenReaper.

GreenReaper: Photographing London's urban foxes.

dronon: Fired by Starbucks, union organizer now wears his fursuit to rallies.

GreenReaper: Making braces for a giraffe calf.

2cross2affliction: Cassidy the Civet on her experiences as a contestant on Canada's Got Talent.

GreenReaper: Preserving endangered species in Nature's Safe.

2cross2affliction: Good news! Cracked.com likes furries again! Maybe a little too much!

GreenReaper: "Imagine the next furry convention in your town when everyone rolls up on their own motorized stuffed animals! Each one could come with its own persona!"

GreenReaper: The art of laundry: creating animals on the washing line.

dronon: Rocks. Georgia politics. Not yet rocks. Bus. Boxing. The false furry school rumors. John Oliver fursona?! (6:50) Executive orders. Rock time! Conspiracy theories. ...Eugenics and roadside attractions??