Michael "Cani Lupine" Herman charged with making terrorist threats against state officials
Posted by Sonious (Tantroo McNally) on Sun 31 Jul 2022 - 22:50
On July 27th, 2022 it was reported that a West Virginian man by the name of Michael Herman, known in the fandom as Cani Lupine, was arrested for making terroristic threats toward state lawmakers as they look to enact more stringent laws surrounding the termination of pregnancies. More specifically, his charges surround threats of using gun violence to affect the outcome of a legislative session. He is being held on a $30,000 bond.
Cani Lupine gathered infamy within the fandom and was known for utilizing violent rhetoric towards those within the trans* community, as well as racist language and threats against other furs.
