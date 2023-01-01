Newsbytes archive for December 2022

Posted by Anon on Sun 1 Jan 2023 - 04:03

Happy New Year everyone!

Contributors for December 2022 include 2cross2affliction, dronon, earthfurst, GreenReaper, and Sonious.

earthfurst: Housebroken (adult animated TV sitcom) season 2 starts with 2 Christmas episodes that both premiere on Sunday December 4, on Fox. Your TV grid may show as 1hour episode. Series about neighborhood pets in group therapy sessions. Semi-furry.

GreenReaper: CBR's Caitlin calls on Plush to "push those boundaries even more and focus on being what it promised readers it would be - a neon-horror story about human-eating furries."

2cross2affliction: The influential, once-in-a-decade Sight and Sound movie critic's poll is, as usual, a bit light on animation (much less furry) but Miyazaki's Totoro and Spirited Away did make the list.

2cross2affliction: In related news, WALL-E was added to the influential Criterion Collection last month, making it the first Disney-owned animated feature in the collection.

earthfurst: Reindeer in Here, new animated Xmas special (premiered Nov), available via Paramount+, & on TV again Friday Dec16 on CBS, Global, & apparently some Nickelodeon. RiH "celebrates that being different is normal." Characters page at website. Furry?

dronon: U.S. Senate passes bill to restrict private ownership of big cats.

dronon: If you think the TMNT franchise has had a long run (1984), Marsupilami has been going since 1952.

dronon: Winners of the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

GreenReaper: Korean summit dogs sent by Moon to live at the zoo.

GreenReaper: Artists: don't forget the hemiclitores in your next scaly commission. [tip: Elysium]

Sonious: IDW Comics notes that their in house Sonic characters of Nite the Owl and Done the Rooster are a gay couple. [Tail's Channel]

GreenReaper: With Twitter blocking links to Mastodon as 'malware', Flayrah is adding Mastodon as a profile link option.

Sonious: Just the News - Air Force pledges crackdown of Special Operation drone squadron from wearing bad dragon logos and lanyards.

earthfurst: Plan announced for a new monthly #furryart "Magic Sexy Time" subscription mailer of 4 artists (Diana Stein, Heather Bruton, Sandy Schreiber, & Sabrina Stein) for $20/month. "We will be starting in January if there is enough interest."

GreenReaper: Seen for the first time: the pink iguanas who aren't.

dronon: Dogs choosing their own toys. Merry Christmas everyone! (+Chanukah, Yule, Kwanzaa, Solstice, Festivus, or holiday of your preference!)

GreenReaper: Securing Union Island's scalies for the future.

GreenReaper: P-p-p-pick up a penguin on your next hospital visit?

GreenReaper: It's a good wolf, but is it £18,700 good?