Newsbytes archive for April 2023

Posted by Anon on Tue 2 May 2023 - 19:54

Quiet month! Contributors include dronon, earthfurst, and GreenReaper.

GreenReaper: Registration for small castle-based medieval furry convention Wild North "The Twizell Maze" - to be held 22-25 September 2023 in Northumberland, UK - is open after a week's delay.

GreenReaper: Kansan fursuit builder @Shythesharkyeen features in Leavenworth art show.

GreenReaper: Chinese war games boost sales of air force patches featuring bear-on-bear violence.

GreenReaper: Homestuck as partially retold by a cat (@Manon_loveweb) and a unicorn (@Cybermare_). [tip: @ReleeSquirrel]

GreenReaper: Angry Birds to team up with Sonic? It wouldn't be the first time, for those who remember 2015's Angry Birds Sonic Dash Epic. This time, though, it's fiscal!

GreenReaper: Visiting FA at work? This sounds like a fur down under, which is weird because @GenevaSolutions is based in Switzerland. [Editor's note: The Onion is a satirical news site.]

earthfurst: Sweet Tooth season 2 debuts on Netflix on April 27. Sweet Tooth is a live-action scifi/fantasy drama series (about an Earth with human/animal hybrids) that premiered on Netflix in 2021. It's based on Sweet Tooth comicbooks by Jeff Lemire.

dronon: Blackpool zoo seeking a costumed seagull deterrent.

dronon: Frog and Toad joins Eva the Owlet on Apple TV+'s lineup.