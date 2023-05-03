Newsbytes archive for April 2023
Quiet month! Contributors include dronon, earthfurst, and GreenReaper.
GreenReaper: Registration for small castle-based medieval furry convention Wild North "The Twizell Maze" - to be held 22-25 September 2023 in Northumberland, UK - is open after a week's delay.
GreenReaper: Kansan fursuit builder @Shythesharkyeen features in Leavenworth art show.
GreenReaper: Chinese war games boost sales of air force patches featuring bear-on-bear violence.
GreenReaper: Homestuck as partially retold by a cat (@Manon_loveweb) and a unicorn (@Cybermare_). [tip: @ReleeSquirrel]
GreenReaper: Angry Birds to team up with Sonic? It wouldn't be the first time, for those who remember 2015's Angry Birds Sonic Dash Epic. This time, though, it's fiscal!
GreenReaper: Visiting FA at work? This sounds like a fur down under, which is weird because @GenevaSolutions is based in Switzerland. [Editor's note: The Onion is a satirical news site.]
earthfurst: Sweet Tooth season 2 debuts on Netflix on April 27. Sweet Tooth is a live-action scifi/fantasy drama series (about an Earth with human/animal hybrids) that premiered on Netflix in 2021. It's based on Sweet Tooth comicbooks by Jeff Lemire.
dronon: Blackpool zoo seeking a costumed seagull deterrent.
dronon: Frog and Toad joins Eva the Owlet on Apple TV+'s lineup.
