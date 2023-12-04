Newsbytes archive for November 2023

Posted by Anon on Mon 4 Dec 2023 - 11:17

0 Your rating: None

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, dronon, earthfurst, and GreenReaper.

earthfurst: Wikipedia's featured article on November 2nd is about Chess Olympiad 2022, which includes an image of a postal stamp from India that has an anthropomorphic horse, the Olympiad's mascot, "Thambi", a chess knight.

GreenReaper: [Regarding a Pokémon Go event scheduled for Halloween:] 8 p.m. wasn't quite through Halloween, irking some.

dronon: The latest Blacksad comic is out! ... In France, anyway.

2cross2affliction: It's time for a Death Battle! Place your bets; Scooby Doo or Courage the Cowardly Dog?

2cross2affliction: James Gunn-produced Looney Tunes movie Coyote vs. Acme has just been Batgirl-ed by Warner Bros.

GreenReaper: Environmental groups criticise big banks for investing in Chinese pharmaceutical companies that use pangolin parts - though many only do so as part of index tracker funds.

GreenReaper: Jellyfish get snotty in tests to determine impact of deep-sea mining.

dronon: Self-proclaimed 'gay furry hackers' take credit for a data breach of a nuclear research lab in Idaho.

GreenReaper: Patreon shuts down award-winning furry artist's decade-old account for 'sexualising minors' in a push against AB/DL content. [tip: Malachyte]

dronon: A recent Steam game, Laika: Aged Through Blood.

dronon: Also the game, Small Saga.