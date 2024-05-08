Creative Commons license icon

Weather warning for Afton, Oklahoma and nearby regions

Posted by on Wed 8 May 2024 - 14:55Edited by GreenReaper as of 15:01
Radar map of the 44 highway with tornadoes near Allami Afton, Oklahoma is currently under tornado watch, so please be safe out there.

Miami, Oklahoma is currently being hit and is getting hit hard.

Comments

GreenReaper — Wed 8 May 2024 - 15:00
And here I was thinking Tails and Tornadoes was three and a half months away!

Shotking (visitor) — Wed 8 May 2024 - 21:21
Um, how is this furry related? You might as well report that theres a high pressure heat dome being set up across the gulf coast from Texas to Florida causing temperatures to swell well above normal, and you shouldn't be fursuitng outside or else your get heat stroke.

Anon (visitor) — Wed 8 May 2024 - 22:26
Just take it in...

2cross2affliction — Thu 9 May 2024 - 01:44
Well, where should I take it?

(To be fair, as an Oklahoman, I feel my response to this article here is

MasterTigressSaysWhat.jpg

as well, but if it actually warned anyone, that's nice. Hey, at least it didn't break the front page this time! And welcome to Flayrah contribution, Fexe Wolf! Hope you survive the experience.)

GreenReaper — Thu 9 May 2024 - 01:55
Broke... or made it blacker? 🤔 As for the story, it got a like on Twitter from a tornado watcher and a wolf.

Thisfox — Thu 9 May 2024 - 05:06
You planning on posting all the Aussie weather warnings too? Plenty of Aussie furs out there. There are some flood warnings on the East Coast this weekend due to that locked in weather system messing up our otherwise nice autumn... Or you could restrict it to the various cyclones up north, I guess?

GreenReaper — Thu 9 May 2024 - 05:49
I swear, you Aussies - is there anything down under that isn't trying to kill you?

About the author

Fexe Wolfread storiescontact (login required)

a love and Black Wolf, interested in coding, cyber security, drawing and metal music

Hello I'm Fexe. I'm a kind hearted Wolf, but my interests keep me from having friends. I listen to all sorts of metal music, mostly SBDM AKA Slam Brutal Death metal and death metal.

Favorite bands are - Cannibal Corpse, Slipknot, Dying Fetus, Extermination dismemberment and Suicidal angels